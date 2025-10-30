Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women Event

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney made a stunning red carpet appearance at Variety’s Power of Women 2025 event held on October 29 in Los Angeles, effortlessly commanding attention in a bold, see-through silver gown. The 28-year-old actor turned heads with her sparkling look, proving once again that she’s not afraid to push the fashion envelope while keeping things tastefully elegant.

A shimmering statement look by Christian Cowan

Sydney’s breathtaking outfit was a custom design by Christian Cowan, featuring a crystal mesh T-shirt silhouette gown that hugged her figure perfectly. The gown’s slightly ruched bodice and twisted waist detailing made it both modern and glamorous. The designer later confirmed on Instagram that the dress was from the Christian Cowan x Elias Matso Spring/Summer 2026 collection, sharing photos and videos of Sydney’s look that quickly went viral.

Adding to the allure, the floor-grazing gown glimmered beautifully under the red carpet lights, embodying what can only be described as “see-through chic.” Sydney paired the dress with diamond jewelry-delicate earrings and stacked rings- giving her ensemble an understated yet luxurious finish.

Flawless makeup and modern hair

For beauty, Sydney opted for a minimal yet striking makeup look. Her platinum-blonde short hair added a fresh, edgy vibe to the metallic outfit. However, what truly stole the spotlight was her crystal-inspired eye makeup. The shimmering silver eyeliner, traced along her crease and lower lash line, elevated her look to celestial heights- a perfect balance between bold and ethereal.

Soon after the designer shared Sydney’s photos online, the post was flooded with admiration. Comments poured in with fans calling her look “unreal,” “stunning,” and “one of the prettiest dresses ever seen.” The outfit’s daring yet graceful execution made it one of the most talked-about red carpet moments of the night.

Sydney Sweeney has been on a steady rise as a red carpet fashion icon, consistently serving bold yet refined looks. From high-octane couture to minimalist glam, the Euphoria and Anyone But You star continues to redefine what modern Hollywood elegance looks like.