Kareena Kapoor Interacts With Indian Women's Cricket Team As UNICEF's Ambassador Ahead Of India Vs Australia Match

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 30, 2025

Bollywood icon and UNICEF India’s National Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan, made a special appearance at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final in India

Kareena used this powerful sporting platform to highlight UNICEF’s #PromiseToChildren initiative, which focuses on ensuring equal opportunities and rights for every child

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Being at the stadium today was so special — the energy, the cheers, the love for women’s cricket! It’s moments like these that remind me why it’s so important to let every child, especially girls, dream without limits.

Before the match, Kareena enjoyed some light-hearted and inspiring interactions with members of the Indian women’s cricket team

Kareena kept her look simple yet stylish for the occasion, wearing a black UNICEF “for every child” T-shirt, paired with black jeans and white sneakers

The actress emphasised how sports play a crucial role in breaking stereotypes and empowering girls to dream big, pursue passions fearlessly

Kareena’s presence at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final symbolized the coming together of entertainment, sports, and social impact

