Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Today

After over a decade-long hiatus, global pop icon Enrique Iglesias made his spectacular return to India with a power-packed concert at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, on October 29, 2025. The two-day musical extravaganza marked Iglesias’ first-ever performance in Mumbai and drew an electrifying crowd of more than 25,000 fans.

A night of nostalgia and high energy

The Grammy-winning artist delivered a 90-minute live set, performing a mix of his most beloved romantic ballads and dance hits. From timeless tracks like Hero and Escape to energetic chart-toppers such as Bailamos, I Like It, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), the pop legend had fans swaying, singing, and dancing throughout the night. For many, it was a nostalgic experience that brought back memories of the early 2000s pop era.

Fans who bet on reselling face a twist of fate

While thousands of fans arrived decked out in full glam and excitement, not everyone outside the venue shared the same energy. A few individuals-who had purchased extra tickets expecting to resell them at a profit-found themselves in a fix when the plan didn’t pan out. Speaking anonymously to the FPJ, one individual revealed they had bought tickets for ₹7,000, only to sell them moments before the show for as low as ₹2,000 in a last-ditch effort to recover some cost.

A silver lining for last-minute concert-goers

Surprisingly, this turned out to be great news for those who couldn’t secure tickets online, as the event had appeared sold out across official booking platforms. Several attendees managed to grab entry passes directly outside the venue at discounted rates. While this doesn’t guarantee everyone a lucky find, checking around the various gates for last-minute sellers might just work in your favor.