 Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGet ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Today

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Today

The two-day musical extravaganza marked Iglesias’ first-ever performance in Mumbai and drew an electrifying crowd of more than 25,000 fans

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

After over a decade-long hiatus, global pop icon Enrique Iglesias made his spectacular return to India with a power-packed concert at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, on October 29, 2025. The two-day musical extravaganza marked Iglesias’ first-ever performance in Mumbai and drew an electrifying crowd of more than 25,000 fans.

A night of nostalgia and high energy

The Grammy-winning artist delivered a 90-minute live set, performing a mix of his most beloved romantic ballads and dance hits. From timeless tracks like Hero and Escape to energetic chart-toppers such as Bailamos, I Like It, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), the pop legend had fans swaying, singing, and dancing throughout the night. For many, it was a nostalgic experience that brought back memories of the early 2000s pop era.

Fans who bet on reselling face a twist of fate

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

While thousands of fans arrived decked out in full glam and excitement, not everyone outside the venue shared the same energy. A few individuals-who had purchased extra tickets expecting to resell them at a profit-found themselves in a fix when the plan didn’t pan out. Speaking anonymously to the FPJ, one individual revealed they had bought tickets for ₹7,000, only to sell them moments before the show for as low as ₹2,000 in a last-ditch effort to recover some cost.

Read Also
'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert
article-image

A silver lining for last-minute concert-goers

Surprisingly, this turned out to be great news for those who couldn’t secure tickets online, as the event had appeared sold out across official booking platforms. Several attendees managed to grab entry passes directly outside the venue at discounted rates. While this doesn’t guarantee everyone a lucky find, checking around the various gates for last-minute sellers might just work in your favor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA...

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA...

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band...

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band...