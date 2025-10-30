'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

After a 13-year wait, global music sensation Enrique Iglesias made a grand return to India, performing to a massive crowd at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The high-energy concert became one of the most talked-about events of the year, not only for Iglesias’ iconic setlist but also for the star-studded turnout from Bollywood’s elite.

Bollywood celebs groove to enrique’s hits

Several familiar faces from the film industry were spotted at the event, fully immersed in the euphoric atmosphere. Malaika Arora, who had earlier expressed her excitement on social media, was seen dancing along to chart-toppers like Hero and Escape. Vidya Balan too joined the crowd, enjoying the global pop icon’s electrifying stage presence. Other notable attendees included Sophie Choudry, Dino Morea, and Arjun Rampal, all vibing to Enrique’s timeless hits that once dominated playlists across the world.

Orry’s hilarious dance moment goes viral

Among the celebrity attendees, Orry (Orhan Awatramani) once again stole the spotlight with his signature energy and humor. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black sunglasses, Orry was captured on camera grooving enthusiastically to Enrique’s smash hit Bailando. In a viral Instagram clip, he cheekily points towards the stage and jokes, “Asli concert waha nahi, yaha hai!” - playfully declaring that his dance floor was the real show. Fans flooded the comments section, calling his moves “iconic” and “pure Orry energy.”

A night of music, nostalgia, and magic

Enrique’s return performance featured a mix of his greatest hits-from Bailamos and Hero to Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You) - leaving the 25,000-strong audience singing along word for word. With music, dance, and star power blending seamlessly, Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert became not just a performance but a night of nostalgia and celebration-one that Bollywood and fans won’t forget anytime soon.