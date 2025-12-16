India's Beloved Kulfi & Phirni Among World's 100 Best Desserts: What Makes These Street Foods So Popular?

India's love affair with desserts has once again earned global applause. In a world overflowing with cheesecakes, tiramisus and chocolate lava cakes, two humble Indian classics have carved out their space on an international stage. TasteAtlas' newly released list of the 100 Best Desserts in the World features not one but two desi favourites, kulfi and phirni, proving that simplicity and flavour still win hearts across borders.

Kulfi

India's iconic frozen treat, Kulfi, secured the 49th spot on the list. Often described as India's answer to ice cream, kulfi is far richer and denser, with a slow-melting texture that lingers long after the last bite. Made by reducing milk over hours, it develops a deep, caramelised flavour before being infused with cardamom, saffron, pistachios or almonds.

Found everywhere, from roadside carts to wedding menus, kulfi’s charm lies in its unapologetic richness and nostalgic appeal. Every region adds its own spin, whether it's malai kulfi, kesar pista or even rose-scented versions.

Phirni

Close behind at number 60 is Phirni, a dessert that is found at every celebration table. Unlike rice kheer, phirni uses finely ground rice, which gives it a silky, pudding-like texture. Slowly cooked milk, sugar and fragrant cardamom come together to create a dessert that feels both light and indulgent.

Traditionally served chilled in earthen bowls, phirni is a staple at festivals like Diwali, Eid and weddings, often garnished with nuts or silver leaf.

What makes them so special?

What makes these desserts truly special is their emotional connection. Kulfi and phirni aren't just sweets; they’re memories of family gatherings, festive nights and street-side indulgences. Their ingredients are simple, their techniques time-tested, and their flavours deeply rooted in Indian culinary heritage with a very minimum cost.