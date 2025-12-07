Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World | @high_on_meals/Instagram

India’s age old culinary legacy has once again earned worldwide applause as TasteAtlas released its 2025 26 list of the 100 Best Food Cities in the world. At the forefront of this global recognition stands Mumbai, which has secured the fifth position for the second consecutive year. It remains the only Indian city to feature in the global top ten, reaffirming its position as the country’s undisputed street food capital.

Street Food That Defines the City

Mumbai’s vibrant food culture thrives on the streets. From the tangy crunch of bhelpuri along chowpattys to the buttery richness of pav bhaji at midnight food stalls, the city’s everyday flavours are its biggest culinary ambassadors. The ever popular vada pav, sweet steamed modaks and nostalgic ragda pattice have all played a part in cementing Mumbai’s standing on the global food map.

TasteAtlas also highlighted several iconic restaurants that preserve the city’s traditional food heritage. Names such as Ram Ashraya, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Cafe Madras, Nawab Saheb and Baba Falooda were recommended as must visit spots for anyone wishing to sample authentic Mumbai flavours.

Mumbai’s Culinary Spirit Earns Global Admiration

Whether it is office goers grabbing a quick snack or tourists exploring beachfront food stalls, Mumbai’s food culture is woven into daily life. The ranking acknowledges not just individual dishes but the city’s overall culinary soul, one that is lively, diverse and deeply rooted in tradition. The recognition further strengthens Mumbai’s reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic food destinations.

Five Other Indian Cities Make the Cut

Mumbai was not alone in representing India. Five more cities made it to the prestigious list, each bringing its own distinctive regional cuisine.

Amritsar, ranked 48th, continues to be celebrated for its robust Punjabi fare. Dishes like Amritsari kulcha, dal makhani, palak paneer and sarson ka saag define its food identity. Legendary eateries such as Kesar da Dhaba and Bharawan Da Dhaba remain favourites among food lovers.

New Delhi secured the 53rd spot, thanks to classics like butter chicken, chole bhature, pakoras and gulab jamun. Restaurants like Dum Pukht, Bukhara, Saravana Bhavan and The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe feature prominently among recommended dining destinations.

Hyderabad placed 54th, representing Nizami cuisine with iconic dishes such as Hyderabadi biryani, haleem and chicken 65. Shah Ghouse Cafe, Karachi Bakery, Jewel of Nizam and Dakshin continue to uphold the city’s rich food traditions.

Kolkata stood at 73rd, known for its balance of sweets and savoury flavours. Rasgulla, roshmalai, mishti doi and kathi rolls remain crowd favourites. Heritage eateries such as Peter Cat and Chittaranjan Mistanna Bhandar continue to attract loyal patrons.

Chennai ranked 93rd, remaining globally recognised for south Indian staples like dosa, idli and sambar, along with popular dishes such as chicken 65 and rumali roti. Annalakshmi, Shree Mithai and Bombay Lassi remain culinary landmarks.

Italy Dominates the Global Top Four

According to TasteAtlas, the top four positions were claimed by Italian cities. Naples secured the first rank, followed by Milan, Bologna and Florence, underlining Italy’s continued dominance in global food culture.