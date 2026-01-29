Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 6-Hour Water Supply Disruption On January 30 For Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas

Thane Municipal Corporation announces a six-hour water supply disruption on January 30 due to pipeline repair work | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, Jan 29: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a six-hour water cut on Friday, January 30, 2026, to carry out repair work on a main water pipeline. Several localities in the district, from Ghodbunder Road to Kisan Nagar, will not receive water supply during this period.

Pipeline repair work

According to the Thane civic body, a major leak has developed in the main water pipeline at Kiravli, which falls under TMC’s own water supply scheme. Immediate repairs are necessary to prevent further damage.

In addition, cleaning work of the Indiranagar drain has been scheduled during the same period. To complete both works safely, the water supply will be completely shut down. The water cut will be in effect from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday (January 30), a total of six hours.

Areas to be affected

Ghodbunder Road, Vartaknagar, Ritu Park, jail premises, Gandhinagar, Rustomji, Siddhanchal, Samatanagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Indiranagar, Srinagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, Rupadevi Pada and Kisan Nagar.

Water supply may take time to return to normal pressure once it resumes

Although the shutdown is scheduled for only six hours, the Municipal Corporation has said it may take time for the water supply to return to normal pressure once it resumes, as the pipelines will be emptied during the repair work. As a result, residents in the affected areas may experience low water pressure on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Appeal to residents

TMC has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance, as the water supply will be shut off from Friday morning. Citizens have also been urged to use water judiciously until the normal supply is fully restored and to cooperate with the civic body during the repair work.

