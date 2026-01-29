Thane Municipal Corporation Vaccinates 2,000 Stray Dogs In A Month Amid Rising Attack Incidents

Thane Municipal Corporation intensifies stray dog vaccination drive to curb rising attack cases across the city | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 29: In the context of the increasing menace of stray dogs and the resulting attacks in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, the health department of the Thane Municipal Corporation has undertaken a stray dog vaccination campaign.

According to municipal sources, under this campaign, which started on November 14, 2025, about two thousand stray dogs have been vaccinated in the last month.

Stray dog attacks increasing

In various parts of the city, incidents of stray dogs attacking citizens, chasing two-wheelers, and attacking in groups are increasing. Especially children and senior citizens are victims of these attacks, and in the last few months, six people were bitten by stray and rabid dogs. After this, the municipality gave momentum to the vaccination campaign to control stray dogs.

50 to 60 thousand stray dogs in Thane city

The population of Thane city is around 26 lakh, and according to the municipality’s estimate, there are approximately 50 to 60 thousand stray dogs in the city. Considering the reproductive capacity of dogs, about 250 to 300 new puppies are added every month, due to which the number of dogs is constantly increasing.

Vaccination drive resumed after election

Meanwhile, after vaccination, to identify the vaccinated dogs, avoid double vaccination, and ensure that no dog is deprived of vaccination, a specific coloured belt is being worn around their necks.

The campaign was on hold for some time due to the election code of conduct. However, after the elections, vaccination has resumed and two thousand dogs have been vaccinated in a month.

Also Watch:

‘Vaccination Pulse’ campaign in February

To curb the increasing menace of stray dogs, a special campaign called ‘Vaccination Pulse’ will be implemented in February. Under this initiative, a target has been set to vaccinate 25 to 28 thousand stray dogs in the city by a team of 100 people. After vaccination, a specific coloured belt will be worn around the dogs’ necks, informed Thane Municipal Corporation’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Prasad Patil.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/