Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Water Bill Recovery Drive, Warns Of Disconnection And Meter Sealing For Defaulters

Thane Municipal Corporation initiates a water bill recovery drive, offering a 100 per cent waiver on penalties for domestic consumers who clear dues in a lump sum | File Photo

Thane, Jan 20: The Thane Municipal Corporation has launched a water bill recovery drive, initiating action such as disconnecting water connections and sealing meter rooms of bill defaulters who fail to pay their water bills.

100% waiver on administrative charges

For domestic water connections within the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, a 100 per cent waiver on administrative charges (fine/interest) is applicable if the outstanding dues are paid in a lump sum along with the current year’s demand.

The Water Supply Department of the Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this scheme, which offers a substantial 100 per cent discount on outstanding water bills, and pay their pending dues.

Also Watch:

Strict action against defaulters

Immediate attachment proceedings, disconnection of water connections, sealing of meter rooms, and pump attachments are being carried out against account holders who keep their outstanding amounts pending. Citizens have been urged by the Municipal Corporation to pay their water bills and avoid such action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/