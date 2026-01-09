Thane Municipal Corporation Seizes Over 44 Kg Of Chinese And Plastic Manja, Recovers ₹53,500 Fine In 6-Day Crackdown

Thane Municipal Corporation conducts a crackdown on banned Chinese and plastic manja, seizing over 44 kg and imposing fines across city wards | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, Jan 09: The artificial ‘manja’ made from Chinese ‘manja’, Chinese thread, as well as nylon and plastic (synthetic) used for flying kites is extremely dangerous for human life, birds and the environment.

Therefore, according to the order of the National Green Tribunal, the sale, production, storage and use of such ‘manja’ have been restricted in the Thane Municipal Corporation area.

Against this background, strict action has been initiated against plastic, Chinese and synthetic ‘manja’ as per the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, under the guidance of the Environment and Climate Change Department.

39.2 kg plastic, 5.5 kg Chinese manja seized

Under this action, a total of 856 shops were visited across Prabhag Samitis (ward committees) in six days. During this period, 39.2 kg of plastic and 5.5 kg of Chinese ‘manja’ were seized, and a total fine of Rs 53,500 was recovered, Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan stated.

Threat to environment and public safety

Since Chinese manja is not biodegradable, it harms drainage systems, rivers, streams and reservoirs. Animals that swallow such manja suffocate and die. As it is an electrical conductor, it can put a strain on power lines and substations, leading to power outages, accidents and loss of life.

Vigilance teams deployed

For this purpose, the Thane Municipal Corporation has established vigilance teams at the Assistant Commissioner level and has started inspecting shops at the ward committee level.

This action is being implemented by the Pollution Control Department and the Solid Waste Management Department under the guidance of Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode.

Appeal to citizens

Shop owners and citizens should not purchase or use prohibited Chinese manja, Chinese thread, nylon or plastic artificial manja. The police system has also been informed about this. If the sale, storage or use of prohibited manja is found, citizens are urged to immediately register a complaint.

