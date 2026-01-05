Thane Municipal Corporation Poll 2026: Rebel Candidate Nitin Landge Challenges Shiv Sena Rival To Prove Development Work In Ward 4 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: Rebel candidate Nitin Landge has said he would withdraw from the Thane Municipal Corporation poll race if his rival Siddharth Pandey, the Shiv Sena's nominee from ward no. 4, can point to even a single development initiative he has undertaken in the area.

Landge, who was hoping to get a ticket to contest the TMC polls scheduled on January 15, resigned as a core committee member of the Yuva Sena last week after being denied the nomination.

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, instead fielded Siddharth Pandey, son of former corporator Sanjay Pandey, prompting Landge to contest the civic polls as an independent candidate.

At a press conference on Sunday, Landge claimed that Sanjay Pandey had minimal involvement in the organisational activities.

"The deputy chief minister was pressured through a letter threatening political consequences if the ticket was not granted," he alleged, adding that the situation would have been different had merit and grassroots work been the sole criteria.

"I am not against the Shiv Sena, which helped me grow, nor against Eknath Shinde, whom I still revere as my mentor. My fight is against the candidate imposed on this ward," Landge said.

He claimed to have worked tirelessly in the area for years for the benefit of youth and residents.

Landge said he would withdraw from the contest immediately if his rival could show even a single development initiative undertaken by him or his family for the ward.

He also described the 'coconut' election symbol allotted to him as auspicious, stating that "every political journey begins with the offering of a coconut", adding symbolic significance to his campaign.

Sanjay Pandey, a former BJP leader, had contested from Thane's Ovala-Majiwada assembly seat in 2014 before joining the Shiv Sena (then undivided) in 2016.

He later served as a corporator from ward no. 4 and chose to remain with the Shinde faction after the party split in 2022.

