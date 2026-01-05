BMC Elections 2026: From Ending Privatisation To Fleet Expansion, Congress Outlines Plan To Revive Mumbai's BEST Bus Services | Check Key Points

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Sunday, January 4, released an extensive action plan outlining its roadmap to revive the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services. The party accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of destroying BEST and privatising the city transport services.

Presenting the roadmap, the Mumbai Congress asserted that no fare hike will be implemented without a public hearing and an independent expert committee’s report. Moreover, the procurement of new electric and CNG buses. Moreover, the roadmap also includes restarting 3,337 buses promised in the 2019 Agreement, and also restarting the long-distance and cross-city routes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad wrote, "BEST is the lifeline of Mumbaikars. More than 22 lakh citizens depend on BEST for their daily travel. But this corrupt, Mitrjivi Sarkar is out to destroy BEST, and privatise city transport to fill the pockets of its contractor friends. But Mumbai won't tolerate it. We will win and make BEST work again for Mumbai."

1. BEST is a public service, not a profit-making company

Action: All operational expenses of BEST will be funded directly through the BMC annual budget. Additional resources will be mobilised from unutilised BMC funds, parking revenue, and municipal charges. Legal Guarantee, no fare hike will be permitted without a public hearing and a report by an independent expert committee.

2. End Privatisation; Make BEST fully public

Action: Immediate halt to all new wet-lease and privatisation contracts. Within three years, bring operations, maintenance, and staffing fully under BEST control. Conduct a CAG-approved independent audit

3. Restart the 3337 buses promised in the 2019 agreement

Action: Procure new electric and CNG buses. Ensure depot land is used only for transport purposes. Recruit permanent drivers, conductors, and mechanics

4. Increase the BEST fleet to over 6000 buses

Action: Purchase 3,000 new buses between 2026 and 2028. Prioritise full-size buses over mini buses. Reserve at least 40% of buses for slum areas and industrial zones

5. Restart long-distance and cross-city routes

Action: Restore long-distance routes discontinued after 2017. Introduce new East-West and cross-harbour routes based on passenger surveys. Conduct public route reviews every six months.

6. Stop the sale and privatisation of BEST Depot Land

Action: Reserve all depot land strictly for transport use under DCPR. Audit and investigate all past depot land deals and tenders. Allow depot development only for charging stations, maintenance facilities, and passenger amenities.

7. Passenger Rights and Safety Charter

Action: Mandatory daily inspection of contract buses during the transition period. Regular fire safety audits of e-buses and charging infrastructure. Immediate cancellation of contracts in case of safety violations

8. Worker Welfare for Better Bus Service

Action: End the "Driver-Only" system and restore conductors on buses. Ensure minimum wages, fixed working hours, and medical insurance. Implement equal pay for equal work for contractual workers.

9. Full transparency & public accountability

Action: Public disclosure of ridership, revenue, and per-kilometre cost data. Publish depot-wise and operator-wise performance reports. Mandatory public hearings of BEST management before elected representatives every three months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/