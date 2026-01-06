 Navi Mumbai: 7-Hour Water Cut Announced On January 7 In Kharghar & THESE Areas Due To Emergency Pipeline Repair Work | Check Full List
Navi Mumbai: 7-Hour Water Cut Announced On January 7 In Kharghar & THESE Areas Due To Emergency Pipeline Repair Work | Check Full List

CIDCO has announced a 7-hour water supply cut tomorrow, January 7, from 9 AM to 4 PM for emergency repair work on the Hetavane pipeline near Sai Village. Several areas of Navi Mumbai will be affected due to said water supply disruption. Water is expected to resume after 6 PM at low pressure. Residents are advised to store water in advance and use it wisely.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Water Cut Tomorrow In Kharghar & THESE Areas Due To Emergency Pipeline Repair Work | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) has announced a 7-hour water cut tomorrow, January 7, due to emergency repair work on the Hetavane pipeline near Sai Village.

According to the CIDCO's official notification, the water cut will be disrupted from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Which Areas Will Face a 7-Hour Water Cut?

The water supply will be disrupted in the Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, and Dronagiri nodes.

When will the water supply be restored?

It said that the water supply will be restored after 6 pm with low pressure and less quantity. Hence, it appealed to citizens to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

Meanwhile, this is the second water cut in Navi Mumbai within a month. Earlier on December 19, disruption was announced from 10 am to 6 pm at Kalamboli, Kalundre, Karanjade and New Panvel nodes, due to emergency repair works on the transmission main pipeline at Vayal and Thombarewadi.

Navi Mumbai Polls 2026

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election will be held for 111 seats across 28 wards, 27 four-member wards and one three-member ward. The total electorate stands at 9,48,460, comprising 5,16,267 male voters, 4,32,040 female voters, and 153 voters in the ‘other’ category. A total of 1,141 polling stations will be operational across the city, supported by around 6,275 election staff members.

