Mumbai Local News: Western Railway Pushes RailOne App With Discounts To Promote Cashless Ticketing

Mumbai, Jan 06: In a bid to accelerate the shift towards cashless and faster ticketing, Western Railway has rolled out a wide-ranging awareness and promotional campaign to encourage passengers to use the RailOne mobile application for ticket purchases and other railway services.

Discount and cashback offers announced

As an incentive, passengers booking unreserved tickets through the RailOne App using digital payment modes are eligible for a 3 per cent discount from January 14 to July 14, 2026. Those making payments via the R-Wallet will receive a 3 per cent cashback. The offer applies exclusively to unreserved ticket bookings.

UTS users urged to migrate to RailOne

Passengers currently using the UTS App have been urged to migrate to RailOne to continue booking tickets without disruption while gaining access to a broader range of services on a single platform. The migration process allows users to transfer their credentials through a simple, step-by-step flow, as illustrated in the official guidance.

All-in-one platform for railway services

The RailOne App serves as an integrated, all-in-one platform offering reserved and unreserved ticket booking, platform tickets, real-time train updates, coach position details, PNR status, food ordering, refunds, Rail Madad support, and access to the Waves portal. The initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience while streamlining station operations.

Staff sensitised to assist passengers

To drive adoption, Western Railway has sensitised ticket booking and ticket checking staff, along with supervisors, to familiarise them with the app’s features so they can guide passengers effectively.

Promotional drives are being conducted across stations by commercial supervisors and ticket checking staff, while posters, pamphlets and special help desks at major stations are reinforcing outreach efforts.

Announcements and helpline support strengthened

Regular announcements through public address systems and official social media channels are also part of the campaign. To ensure easy access, QR codes for downloading the RailOne App on both Android and iOS platforms are being promoted at stations and online. Station staff and personnel manning the 139 toll-free helpline have also been trained to handle passenger queries related to the app.

Appeal to commuters

Railway officials have appealed to commuters — particularly existing UTS users — to switch to RailOne, maximise the app’s integrated features, and take advantage of the cashback and discount offers.

