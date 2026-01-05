 Western Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban Trains On January 6 And 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban Trains On January 6 And 7

Western Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban Trains On January 6 And 7

Western Railway has cancelled nearly 93 suburban trains on January 6 and 122 trains on January 7 due to ongoing 30-day track work between Kandivali and Borivali for the 6th line construction. A night block on January 6–7 will allow insertion of Point No. 103. Mail and Express services will be regulated during the disruption.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has undertaken a major block in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali, with a 30-day block in force from the night of 20th/21st December, 2025 till 18th January, 2026.

Train Cancellations on January 6 and 7

Due to this ongoing block, nearly 93 suburban trains on Western Railway will remain cancelled on 6th January, 2026, while around 122 suburban services will be cancelled on 7th January, 2026.

Read Also
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply':...
article-image

Insertion of Point No. 103 on UP Fast Line

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban Trains On January 6 And 7
Western Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban Trains On January 6 And 7
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO
Nikitha Godishala Murder: Ex-Boyfriend Looted Lakhs Before Fleeing From US
Nikitha Godishala Murder: Ex-Boyfriend Looted Lakhs Before Fleeing From US
Mumbai Airport Customs Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Officers At Red Channel To Enhance Transparency
Mumbai Airport Customs Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Officers At Red Channel To Enhance Transparency

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, a major block will also be undertaken during the night of 06th/07th January, 2026 for the insertion of Point No. 103 on the UP Fast Line at Kandivali. The block will be carried out on the UP Fast Line from 00:00 hrs to 05:30 am and on the DOWN Fast Line from 01:00 am to 04:30 am. Owing to these blocks and the suspension of the 5th line, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while certain Mail and Express trains will be regulated en route.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airport Customs Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Officers At Red Channel To Enhance...

Mumbai Airport Customs Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Officers At Red Channel To Enhance...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic...

'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply':...

'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply':...

Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early...

Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹11 Lakh After Fake Refrigerator Customer Care...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹11 Lakh After Fake Refrigerator Customer Care...