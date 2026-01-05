Western Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban Trains On January 6 And 7

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has undertaken a major block in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali, with a 30-day block in force from the night of 20th/21st December, 2025 till 18th January, 2026.

Train Cancellations on January 6 and 7

Due to this ongoing block, nearly 93 suburban trains on Western Railway will remain cancelled on 6th January, 2026, while around 122 suburban services will be cancelled on 7th January, 2026.

Insertion of Point No. 103 on UP Fast Line

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, a major block will also be undertaken during the night of 06th/07th January, 2026 for the insertion of Point No. 103 on the UP Fast Line at Kandivali. The block will be carried out on the UP Fast Line from 00:00 hrs to 05:30 am and on the DOWN Fast Line from 01:00 am to 04:30 am. Owing to these blocks and the suspension of the 5th line, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while certain Mail and Express trains will be regulated en route.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/