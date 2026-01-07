 'Alliance With Congress In Any Form Is Wrong': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP-INC Join Hands In Ambernath
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Alliance With Congress In Any Form Is Wrong': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP-INC Join Hands In Ambernath

'Alliance With Congress In Any Form Is Wrong': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP-INC Join Hands In Ambernath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the BJP’s decision to ally with the Congress in Ambernath’s civic polls, calling it unacceptable and against the party’s stance. He also condemned a similar tie-up with AIMIM in Akot, saying such alliances were not approved by senior leadership and steps will be taken to undo them.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, January 7, has strongly reacted as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with the Congress in Ambernath ahead of the crucial civic polls on January 15.

While speaking to a television news channel, Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong disapproval and added that such an alliance should not have taken place. He also mentioned that, to his knowledge, discussions were underway with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Ambernath, adding that if local party leaders had gone ahead and formed an alliance with the Congress, this should not have happened.

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party...
article-image

"Alliance with Congress in any form is wrong. I will be asking questions to my workers," he said as quoted by Republic TV.

Moreover, the BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, as reported by news agency PTI.

FPJ Shorts
Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day Regulatory Window
Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day Regulatory Window
10 Ways Your Smartphone Can Help You Stick To Your New Year 2026 Resolutions
10 Ways Your Smartphone Can Help You Stick To Your New Year 2026 Resolutions
Discover Cherry Blossom In India: A Guide To The Hidden Gem Welcoming Global Travelers
Discover Cherry Blossom In India: A Guide To The Hidden Gem Welcoming Global Travelers
Babil Khan Recalls 'Jumping & Falling Asleep' On Father Irrfan Khan's Back, Remembers Him On 59th Birth Anniversary—PHOTOS
Babil Khan Recalls 'Jumping & Falling Asleep' On Father Irrfan Khan's Back, Remembers Him On 59th Birth Anniversary—PHOTOS
Read Also
BMC Polls 2026: Violence Erupts In Ward 1, Dahisar West Amid Election Campaign; MHB Police Book 10
article-image

The Shinde-led Sena also slammed the move, calling it "unethical and opportunistic". Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

The party also gained criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT), where MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP has double standards, adding that, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power."

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Major Blow To Raj Thackeray's MNS As Several Leaders, Including Hemant Kamble,...
article-image

Earlier in the December 20 polls to the 60-member civic council, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30. BJP corporator Abhijit Karanjule Patil, who has been appointed the group leader, told the media that the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from "corruption and intimidation".

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Alliance With Congress In Any Form Is Wrong': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP-INC Join...

'Alliance With Congress In Any Form Is Wrong': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP-INC Join...

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore

BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work...

BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work...

Maharashtra Civic Body Polls 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party...

Maharashtra Civic Body Polls 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party...

Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh

Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh