'Alliance With Congress In Any Form Is Wrong': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After BJP-INC Join Hands In Ambernath

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, January 7, has strongly reacted as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with the Congress in Ambernath ahead of the crucial civic polls on January 15.

While speaking to a television news channel, Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong disapproval and added that such an alliance should not have taken place. He also mentioned that, to his knowledge, discussions were underway with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Ambernath, adding that if local party leaders had gone ahead and formed an alliance with the Congress, this should not have happened.

"Alliance with Congress in any form is wrong. I will be asking questions to my workers," he said as quoted by Republic TV.

Moreover, the BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Shinde-led Sena also slammed the move, calling it "unethical and opportunistic". Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

The party also gained criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT), where MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP has double standards, adding that, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power."

Earlier in the December 20 polls to the 60-member civic council, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30. BJP corporator Abhijit Karanjule Patil, who has been appointed the group leader, told the media that the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from "corruption and intimidation".

