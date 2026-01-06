BMC Elections 2026: Major Blow To Raj Thackeray's MNS As Several Leaders, Including Hemant Kamble, Santosh Dhuri & Others Join Shinde’s Sena, BJP

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, several key leaders of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday, January 6, joined Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The shift comes just days before the civic polls, raising questions about an internal rift within the MNS regarding its alliance with the Sena UBT.

The MNS leaders who joined the Shinde faction include former General Secretary Rajabhau Chaulgule, spokesperson Hemant Kamble, General Secretary of MNS Film Sena Rahul Tuplondhe, Sandesh Shetty of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, and others, such as Munawar Sheikh, Adv. Devashish Mark, Prathamesh Bandekar, and Santosh Yadav. Talking to X, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed all the leaders into the party.

In addition to this, today, MNS leader Santosh Dhuri joined the BJP. Dhuri alleged that the Raj Thackeray-led party overlooked its loyal members while ceding key wards to Shiv Sena (UBT) in the seat-sharing deal for the BMC polls.

Dhuri was a strong contender for the MNS ticket from ward no 194 in the Mahim assembly constituency, but the seat was given to the Sena UBT.

Dhuri claimed that MNS was given only those wards where the Sena UBT would have found it difficult to win.

In places like Mahim, Dadar, Sewree, Worli and Bhandup, where Marathi-speakers live in large numbers, the MNS had demanded at least two seats but got only one, he said as quoted by PTI. He also alleged that "Raj saheb has surrendered his party to Uddhav Thackeray."

Why Thackeray Brothers' Reunion In Focus For BMC Polls?

The BMC polls are set to witness a new dynamic this election, as the Thackeray cousins have united after nearly two decades. Moreover, Shiv Sena has traditionally held an upper hand in these elections, and with the party now divided, which faction will dominate will be a key focus.

The Thackeray brothers were first seen together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," marking their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged several visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, weddings, and political events.

