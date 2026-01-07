BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work Is My Confidence' | Exclusive |

Mumbai: As the BMC elections approach, the political temperature in Ward 212 is rising. Geeta Gawli, the prominent candidate for the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS) and daughter of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, recently shared her insights on the evolving dynamics of her ward. Despite the massive redevelopment projects that have seen many traditional voters relocate, Gawli remains strikingly optimistic about her prospects for a fourth term.

The Resilience Of Local Connections

Byculla is currently a hub of construction, leading to major demographic shifts. When questioned about whether the 'displacement' of voters due to redevelopment would impact her polling numbers, Gawli was quick to dismiss any anxiety.

"We are deeply connected. It isn't a new ward where we have to go searching for people," Gawli stated. She believes that the bond established over years of service ensures that her voters will return to support her. "In fact, those very people come to us. I am 100 per cent confident they will come out to vote," she added in an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal.

Addressing The 'Dust' Of Progress

The conversation also pivoted to a pressing local grievance: deteriorating air quality. With redevelopment comes a constant shroud of dust and debris, a health concern for many Byculla residents. While Gawli acknowledged the severity of the issue, she provided a pragmatic view of the solution.

She noted that while air quality and urban planning are largely driven by state-level policy, she is closely monitoring the measures being proposed. "It is a state-level matter, but we can voice our concerns regarding policy-making," she explained. She indicated that her team is keeping a close watch on the government-led initiatives and rules to ensure they are effectively communicated and implemented for the benefit of the local population.

Beyond The Hat-Trick

Having already secured a hat-trick of wins in previous terms, Gawli is now eyeing a fourth consecutive victory. When asked if she was confident about this next milestone, she attributed her poise not to overconfidence, but to her record.

"My confidence comes from the work I’ve done," she concluded. "It’s about reaching the people and putting in the hard work on the ground," she added. As the election draws near, Gawli’s campaign appears to be leaning heavily on this blend of legacy and hands-on persistence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/