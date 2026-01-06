Thane Civic Elections 2026: BJP–Shiv Sena Launch 54-Point Manifesto; Check Full Details Below

Publication Of BJP-Shiv Sena Grand Alliance's 'Nirdharnama' Manifesto In Thane |

Thane: Works done through the Central Government, i.e., Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special attention given to Thane by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the place earned by the BJP-Shiv Sena Grand Alliance in the hearts of Thane residents, based on this strength, the Grand Alliance will cross 100 seats in this Municipal Corporation election this time. This confidence was expressed by Rajya Sabha Hon. MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Manifesto released in Thane

For the Thane Municipal Corporation Election - 2026, the Grand Alliance's "Thane Nirdharnama" Manifesto was released at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vartaknagar Thane divisional office on Tuesday (Jan 06). Sahasrabuddhe was speaking at that time. On this occasion, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, BJP Thane Election in-charge Niranjan Davkhare, Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) State Secretary Ram Repale, BJP Thane District President Sandeep Lele, Sujay Patki, Spokesperson Sagar Bhade and Manali Gaikwad, along with BJP officials and workers were present. At this time, MLA Kelkar as well as Shiv Sena's Ram Repale reiterated the claim made by MP Sahasrabuddhe that the BJP-Shiv Sena Grand Alliance will cross 100, and expressed firm confidence that the saffron flag will fly again over the Thane Municipal Corporation.

54-point development manifesto

The BJP-Shiv Sena grand alliance has announced a 54-point 'Nirdharnama' Manifesto for Thane city. This includes implementing a mini-cluster scheme in the city, 24-hour water supply for Thane residents, and a policy for water recycling in new housing complexes. Also, ward meetings will be held every three months, and a digital board of ward-wise expenses will be installed. To create a clean, green, and eco-friendly Thane, beautification of lakes and development of tourism facilities will be done through CSR. Along with setting up waste management projects, underground garbage bins will be installed in the city. Similarly, sewage audits and action plans will be carried out along with repeated drain cleaning. For the city, a Cancer Hospital, a grand hospital on the lines of AIIMS, regular health check-up vans for women, six to eight grand parks, theaters, film festivals, street art, music festivals, digital libraries, etc., will be developed as Thane is a cultural capital. A new stadium will be built to host IPL and international competitions. Along with skill development and employment-oriented digital education, semi-English medium will be introduced in municipal schools, a long-term action plan for TMT service will be prepared with the empowerment of public transport, and a network of mini-buses will be available to reach the surrounding areas from each metro station. The grand alliance has expressed its determination to build modern parking stations and an internal ring metro in Thane city.

Infrastructure and road audit

To provide Thane residents with excellent infrastructure, a thorough audit of 197 km of roads in the city will be conducted, and concrete work that will last for 10 years will be completed. The Mahayuti has expressed its determination to implement the Municipal Corporation's independent footpath policy and hawker policy giving priority to pedestrians, as well as a single-window system for the approval of redevelopment of old buildings.

Water supply and dam plan

Efforts to build a rightful dam for Thane residents...

Alleging that many development works, including the metro, were delayed due to Uddhav Thackeray's stay orders, MLA Sanjay Kelkar claimed that attention is being paid to the problems faced by Thane city. He also expressed the resolve to increase the happiness index of every Thane citizen. A master plan has been made regarding water supply, under which buried ponds and wells will be revived. MLA Kelkar said that a constructive plan has been prepared to build the Municipal Corporation's own dam, but even if the dam is built, other sources of water will be made available until then.

