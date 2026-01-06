₹55 Lakh Gutka Haul: Bhiwandi Crime Branch Cracks Down On Banned Tobacco Smuggling; 3 Vehicles Intercepted, 3 Held

Bhiwandi Crime Branch seize banned gutka worth ₹55 lakh after intercepting three transport vehicles in the city | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 06: In a major blow to the illegal tobacco trade thriving in the Bhiwandi region, the Crime Branch of Bhiwandi Police has seized banned gutka worth nearly ₹55 lakh after intercepting three transport vehicles attempting to smuggle the contraband through the city.

The operation, carried out under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Raut, resulted in the detention of three drivers allegedly involved in the racket.

Tip-off leads to swift police action

According to police sources, Crime Branch personnel were on routine patrol in the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone) area when constable Vijay Kumbhar received a tip-off from a confidential informant.

The information revealed that a consignment of banned gutka, prohibited in Maharashtra due to health hazards, was being transported from Bhadwad Road towards Kalyan Naka.

Naka bandi set up near mosque

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, Senior Inspector Raut directed a special team comprising API Shriraj Mali, officers Mithun Bhoir and PSI Ravindra Patil to set up a strategic blockade near the AsbiBB Masjid. During the naka bandi, the team stopped and searched three suspicious vehicles — two tempos and one truck.

Gutka and vehicles seized

The search led to the recovery of a massive consignment of banned gutka worth ₹54.99 lakh concealed inside the vehicles. In addition, the police seized the three transport vehicles, valued at approximately ₹20 lakh, taking the total value of the seized property to ₹77.99 lakh.

Three drivers detained

The three drivers — Sanjay Maskar, Akshay Gudekar and Azeem Wahid Shaikh — were taken into custody for questioning. A case has been registered against them at the Bhiwandi City Police Station under relevant sections of law related to the transportation and sale of prohibited tobacco products.

Probe into wider supply network

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gutka was part of a larger supply network catering to multiple markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The police are now working to trace the source of the consignment and the masterminds behind the smuggling operation.

Investigation continues

Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Shriraj Mali. Police officials said that this seizure highlights the growing use of Bhiwandi as a transit hub for illegal goods, particularly banned tobacco, and assured that more such targeted operations will be conducted to dismantle the smuggling networks operating in the region.

