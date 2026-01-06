Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 9 BMC Wards Set For Straight Fights With Just 2 Candidates Each

Nine BMC wards witness straight contests with only two candidates each as alliances reshape the electoral battle | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 06: Although Mumbai has witnessed an increase in independent candidates due to several parties denying nominations to aspirants, there are nine constituencies where the contest is limited to just two candidates.

While independent candidates are often fielded to divide votes, these nine constituencies will offer a clear picture of voter preference and indicate which party holds stronger support at the grassroots level.

Fewer candidates amid rise of political alliances

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is headed for polls after nearly nine years, with 1,700 candidates in the fray — a notable decline from 2,217 in 2017, 2,232 in 2012, and 2,376 in 2007.

This drop is largely attributed to the emergence of political alliances, including the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS coalition, and the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi partnership, which have consolidated support and reduced the number of independent contenders.

Two-cornered contests in select wards

In this election, the number of candidates per ward ranges from as few as two to as many as 21. However, out of 227 wards, nine will see a straight fight, with only two candidates contesting in each.

Rivalries define key battlegrounds

The nine wards with just two candidates include one each in Dahisar, Magathane, Charkop, Malad West, Mahim–Dadar, Worli and Colaba, while Borivali has two such wards. Of these, three will witness a straight fight between traditional rivals Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT), two between Shiv Sena (Shinde) and MNS, one between BJP and MNS, and one between BJP and an independent candidate. Additionally, two wards will see a direct contest between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Wards with two candidates

Ward no. 6

Disha Karkar (Shiv Sena – Shinde)

Sanjay Vengurlekar (UBT)

Ward no. 11

Dr Aditi Bhaskar Khursunge (Shiv Sena – Shinde)

Kavita Mane (MNS)

Ward no. 15

Jigna Shah (BJP)

Jayshree Adwin Bangera (UBT)

Ward no. 18

Sandhya Vipul Doshi Sakre (Shiv Sena – Shinde)

Sadichhya More (MNS)

Ward no. 19

Dakshta Kavtankar (BJP)

Leena Gudekar (UBT)

Ward no. 46

Yogita Koli (BJP)

Snehita Dehlikar (MNS)

Ward no. 111

Priya Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena – Shinde)

Vishakha Raut (UBT)

Ward no. 198

Vandana Gawli (Shiv Sena – Shinde)

Aboli Khadye (UBT)

Ward no. 226

Makarand Narwekar (BJP)

Tejal Pawar (Independent)

