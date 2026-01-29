Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation | File

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed that a formal investigation has begun into the tragic aircraft crash near Baramati, following concerns raised by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, in an official letter dated January 29, assured the state government that the inquiry will be conducted with urgency, transparency and strict adherence to established aviation protocols.

The crash, which claimed several lives, has triggered widespread grief and political concern, with leaders across party lines seeking clarity and accountability in the aftermath of the incident.

Black box secured, forensic examination underway

In his response to the Chief Minister, Minister Naidu stated that teams from the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation reached the crash site promptly. The aircraft’s black box has been recovered and secured for detailed forensic examination.

According to the Ministry, all available technical records, operational data and on site findings are being closely scrutinised to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the accident. Officials said the focus remains on identifying contributory factors without delay or interference.

Investigation to follow strict aviation rules

The letter underlined that the probe is being carried out under the Aircraft Investigation of Accidents and Incidents Rules 2025, along with prescribed standard operating procedures. Minister Naidu emphasised that the process will remain thorough and time bound, addressing public concerns arising from delays seen in previous aviation accident investigations.

The Centre has also acknowledged the Chief Minister’s request to ensure corrective measures are introduced to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Safety measures promised after final findings

The Union Ministry assured that once preliminary inputs and the final investigation report are received, necessary safety recommendations and regulatory or operational measures will be implemented in coordination with AAIB, DGCA and other stakeholders.

Minister Naidu also sought the Maharashtra government’s continued cooperation to ensure smooth access to the crash site, administrative support and coordination with local agencies. He assured that key outcomes of the investigation would be shared with the state at appropriate stages.

As the probe gathers momentum, families of the victims and the wider public await answers, hoping the inquiry brings both accountability and lasting safety reforms.

