 NCP To Propose Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra's Name For Maharashtra Deputy CM; May Contest Bypolls From Baramati Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP To Propose Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra's Name For Maharashtra Deputy CM; May Contest Bypolls From Baramati Seat

NCP To Propose Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra's Name For Maharashtra Deputy CM; May Contest Bypolls From Baramati Seat

Within 48 hours of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death, the NCP has begun internal consultations to propose his wife Sunetra Pawar for the post. Senior leaders have met her and the party is expected to discuss the move with CM Devendra Fadnavis. Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha MP, is also likely to contest the Baramati bypoll.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Baramati: Less than 48 hours after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, a power tussle has begun within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with the party set to propose Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, for the post of the state’s deputy chief minister, according to India Today. Sunetra is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday told news agency PTI that the people want Sunetra Pawar to be brought into the state ministry.

Read Also
Who Is Vitthal Maniyar? The Man Comforting Supriya Sule & Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Death...
article-image

“The two factions are already together. Everyone has realised that there is no point in remaining scattered and have to be together,” Zirwal said on the merger of the two NCP factions.

Reportedly, senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Sunil Tatkare have held meetings with Sunetra Pawar as part of internal consultations. In all likelihood, Sunetra will contest from the Baramati seat vacated by Ajit Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema

The proposal will include inducting Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister. NCP leaders are also expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the proposal and the future course of action.

Sunetra Pawar’s History

Sunetra Pawar is the daughter of former minister and Lok Sabha MP Padma Singh Patil. She married Ajit Pawar in 1985. Sunetra and Ajit have two sons, Parth and Jay Pawar.

Sunetra had contested the Lok Sabha polls against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, from Baramati, but lost the election. Sunetra was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in 2024 after Praful Patel.

Sunetra Pawar is the president of Baramati Textile Company. She is also the CEO of the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), whose foundation was established in 2010. She is also a trustee of Sharad Pawar’s educational institution, Vidya Pratishthaan. Ajit Pawar’s last rites were held at Vidya Pratishthaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
Silence, Slogans & State Security On Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Pune District: This Is How Baramati...
Silence, Slogans & State Security On Ajit Pawar’s Funeral In Pune District: This Is How Baramati...
Mumbai Taxi Driver Admits Overcharging Passenger, Then Teaches Her How To Avoid Being Scammed Next...
Mumbai Taxi Driver Admits Overcharging Passenger, Then Teaches Her How To Avoid Being Scammed Next...
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death, Will His Wife Sunetra Enter The Maharashtra Cabinet?
After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death, Will His Wife Sunetra Enter The Maharashtra Cabinet?