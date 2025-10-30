 Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEnrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge

Over 25,000 fans witnessed a night to remember as the pop icon performed a 19-song set at MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image

After a long wait of 13 years, international pop sensation Enrique Iglesias made his much-anticipated comeback to India, performing live at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, on October 29, 2025. The two-day concert, produced by EVA Live, marked his first-ever performance in Mumbai, drawing an ecstatic crowd of more than 25,000 fans. The Grammy-winning artist delivered a 90-minute power-packed set, featuring 19 of his greatest hits- from romantic ballads like Hero and Escape to upbeat anthems like Bailamos and I Like It.

Read Also
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Singer Gets Emotional While Singing Hero - Watch Video
article-image

Key tips for attendees- Learn from day 1

If you’re attending the Day 2 show, here are a few important things to know:

-Load Your Band QR in Advance: Vendors inside only accept Band QR payments, so ensure it’s loaded before entering.

FPJ Shorts
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Not Going Off-Air, Smriti Irani Starrer Might Take A Leap

-Top-Up After Entry (If Needed): Cash and cards are accepted at top-up counters inside, but be prepared for long queues.

- From Burgers, Fries, Dosas, Noodles To Sushi's, your concert cravings are taken care of. Chargers for Beer range between 450-500. Hard liquor prices go up to ₹750-900. Outside food is strictly not allowed so do not carry any refreshment or snacks.

-Grab Your Freebees early: Don’t forget to collect raincoats, wristbands, and Enrique souvenirs- you can take them home as keepsakes.

-Parking Info: VIP and VVIP parking zones are pre-allocated; check the District App for exact slots before you leave.

Read Also
Enrique Iglesias Fan Celebrates Her 40th Birthday At Mumbai Concert; Her Family Surprised Her With...
article-image

-Food & Drinks: It’s best to buy snacks either before the event starts or after Jonita Gandhi’s opening act, as stalls get crowded later.

-For hydration, you cannot carry your own bottles but buy a one time ₹50 glass of water and you can keep refilling it for free throughout the show.

-Be prepared for heavy traffic pre and post event. You won't be able to find any cab or rikshaw bookings. You will have to walk a little away from the venue and the jammed roads.

-Prioritise comfort over fashion if you wish to enjoy the concert. Avoid heels and wear you shoes/sneakers.

An unforgettable night for fans

Enrique’s Mumbai concert wasn’t just another live show- it was a musical reunion that celebrated love, nostalgia, and connection. Fans described it as “a dream come true” and “the perfect comeback for a global icon.” With flawless production, energetic performances, and a crowd that sang every lyric back to him, Enrique Iglesias truly made Mumbai his stage again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

'Asli Concert Yaha Hai': Orry Grooves To Enrique Iglesias's Bailando At Mumbai Concert

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA...

Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA...

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band...

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band...