Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge

After a long wait of 13 years, international pop sensation Enrique Iglesias made his much-anticipated comeback to India, performing live at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, on October 29, 2025. The two-day concert, produced by EVA Live, marked his first-ever performance in Mumbai, drawing an ecstatic crowd of more than 25,000 fans. The Grammy-winning artist delivered a 90-minute power-packed set, featuring 19 of his greatest hits- from romantic ballads like Hero and Escape to upbeat anthems like Bailamos and I Like It.

Key tips for attendees- Learn from day 1

If you’re attending the Day 2 show, here are a few important things to know:

-Load Your Band QR in Advance: Vendors inside only accept Band QR payments, so ensure it’s loaded before entering.

-Top-Up After Entry (If Needed): Cash and cards are accepted at top-up counters inside, but be prepared for long queues.

- From Burgers, Fries, Dosas, Noodles To Sushi's, your concert cravings are taken care of. Chargers for Beer range between 450-500. Hard liquor prices go up to ₹750-900. Outside food is strictly not allowed so do not carry any refreshment or snacks.

-Grab Your Freebees early: Don’t forget to collect raincoats, wristbands, and Enrique souvenirs- you can take them home as keepsakes.

-Parking Info: VIP and VVIP parking zones are pre-allocated; check the District App for exact slots before you leave.

-Food & Drinks: It’s best to buy snacks either before the event starts or after Jonita Gandhi’s opening act, as stalls get crowded later.

-For hydration, you cannot carry your own bottles but buy a one time ₹50 glass of water and you can keep refilling it for free throughout the show.

-Be prepared for heavy traffic pre and post event. You won't be able to find any cab or rikshaw bookings. You will have to walk a little away from the venue and the jammed roads.

-Prioritise comfort over fashion if you wish to enjoy the concert. Avoid heels and wear you shoes/sneakers.

An unforgettable night for fans

Enrique’s Mumbai concert wasn’t just another live show- it was a musical reunion that celebrated love, nostalgia, and connection. Fans described it as “a dream come true” and “the perfect comeback for a global icon.” With flawless production, energetic performances, and a crowd that sang every lyric back to him, Enrique Iglesias truly made Mumbai his stage again.