Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Singer Gets Emotional While Singing Hero - Watch Video

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performed in India after 13 years. His concert took place in Mumbai on October 29, 2025, and many videos from it have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, we can see that Enrique gets emotional while singing his famous track Hero.

The singer gets a fantastic response from the audience while singing the song. So, he folds his hands in front of the fans and bows down on his knees. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Enrique Iglesias' Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Power of the millennial era (sic)." Another fan wrote, "We got emotional watching our crush of childhood and our hero (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Love the way you sing & get emotional (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Enrique Iglesias Kisses A Fan At Mumbai Concert

Enrique Iglesias kissing his fans at the concerts is nothing new. On Wednesday, during the concert, he came down from the stage to meet his fans. While greeting the fans, he kisses a female fan. Well, it wasn't a liplock like his Pune concert 12 years ago, but a peck on the forehead.

Check out the video below...

Enrique Iglesias On Performing In Mumbai

While announcing his concert in Mumbai, the singer had said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

Enrique will be having one more concert in Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Enrique Iglesias To Visit Taj Mahal?

According to reports, the Spanish singer is going to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra after his concerts in Mumbai. However, there's no confirmation about it.

