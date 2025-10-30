Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Review: 'Pathetic Management', 'Didn't Sing Songs For Real'; Netizens Left Upset

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias' concert took place in Mumbai on October 29, 2025. His fans were eagerly waiting for the concert, and many of them enjoyed a lot. However, a few netizens were left upset due to the management, and a few also pointed out that the concert was quite average.

A netizen tweeted, "The concert wasn’t managed well and it didn’t start on time! #enrique #mmrda #EnriqueIglesias (sic)." Another X user wrote, "The concert was rather mid, but then, it was one off the bucket list. Enrique isn't a performer. I also don't think he sang most of the songs for real (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Pathetic management of the Enrique concert. Jonita Gandhi performs from 6:30pm- 7:20pm and after that no fillers just people waiting patiently for Enrique for more than an hour.. Worst experience in a gig that I have attended. #EnriqueIglesias #district (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

@district_india @deepigoyal



Today I was at the Enrique concert in Mumbai, excellent organization otherwise.



Why did we have to throw our filled up water bottles out ?

We could have atleast carried in by emptying them outside and refilling at the bisleri stands!!!!



Look at… — Wise Invest (@Sujaaaaaay) October 29, 2025

The concert was rather mid, but then, it was one off the bucket list.



Enrique isn't a performer. I also don't think he sang most of the songs for real. https://t.co/ROzCtZHAJp pic.twitter.com/H6S8TVWyUl — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) October 29, 2025

Posted on Instagram that I’m feeling 13 and not 31 and people thought it’s my bday😅

The Enrique concert was definitely a trip down the memory lane. He was my absolute number one throughout my teen years.



The concert itself was honestly mid. I don’t think the guy is a great… https://t.co/MZL6iRK3MY — Divya George (@divz_i_am) October 29, 2025

@zomato @district_india Pathetic management of the Enrique concert. Jonita Gandhi performs from 6:30pm- 7:20pm and after that no fillers just people waiting patiently for Enrique for more than an hour.. Worst experience in a gig that I have attended. #EnriqueIglesias #district — Biren Daftary (@biren_daftary) October 29, 2025

45 minutes of no show at Enrique Iglesias concert Mumbai. Paying 5000rs for seeing black screen. Wow. Thank you for this District and Mastercard. @TOIMumbai @mid_day @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/YxQiw86Wye — Yogesh (@mumbaicha_twitu) October 29, 2025

Well, the response to the concert on the first day was surely not amazing. Let's hope that the audience who attends the concert on Thursday are happy with the management and the songs.

Enrique Iglesias Kisses A Fan At Mumbai Concert

A video from the concert has gone viral on social media in which Enrique comes down from the stage to meet his fans. While greeting the fans, he kisses a female fan. It wasn't a liplock like his Pune concert 12 years ago, but a peck on the forehead.

Check out the video below...

Bollywood & TV Celebs At Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities like Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and others attended the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It is expected that on Thursday also many celebrities will be attending the concert. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and others are going to attend it. However, there's no confirmation about it.