 Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEnrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Sharing a video on his official Instagram account, just a couple of hours before his performance, Enrique showed himself rolling down the car window to greet a female fan in the adjacent vehicle. The fan's reaction was priceless - a mix of shock, disbelief, and sheer joy. She could barely comprehend that the international singer was right beside her and could only manage a stunned "Oh my God"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias gave a fan an unforgettable surprise while stuck in traffic on his way to the second night of his Mumbai concert. Enrique will perform live in Bandra once again on Thursday (October 30).

Sharing a video on his official Instagram account, just a couple of hours before his performance, Enrique showed himself rolling down the car window to greet a female fan in the adjacent vehicle.

The fan's reaction was priceless - a mix of shock, disbelief, and sheer joy. She could barely comprehend that the international singer was right beside her and could only manage a stunned "Oh my God" while staring at him in amazement.

Enrique captioned the video as, "Mumbai traffic on the way to show #2 ❤️❤️❤️"

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Surprise Checks On Intoxicated MSRTC Staff
MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety
MSRTC Suspends 7 Employees Found Drunk On Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection; To Install Breath Analyzers In All New Buses For Passenger Safety
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Got Call From Mumbai Cop Seeking Money For Daughter’s Wedding; Ex-DGP Sivanandhan Breaks Silence
Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing
Bahraich Tragedy: Boat Carrying 22 Villagers Capsizes, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

He also gave a glimpse of his car ride ahead of the concert. Take a look at his video here:

The videos came just hours before the singer performed for thousands of fans at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai.

Enrique, who returned to India after 13 years, is all set to mesmerise fans once more. Reports suggest that Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are likely to attend the concert, adding glamour to the star-studded event.

Announcing his Mumbai show, Enrique had expressed his excitement, saying “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

Fans are also buzzing over his rumoured travel plans. Reports indicate that after his Mumbai concerts, he might visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and explore some iconic spots in Mumbai. There are also unconfirmed reports that he could meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...

Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women...

Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Dress Leaves Fans Stunned At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women...

Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch...

Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch...

VIDEO: Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gives Clean Chit To Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'He Never Carried Out Mumbai...

VIDEO: Actress Mamta Kulkarni Gives Clean Chit To Dawood Ibrahim, Says 'He Never Carried Out Mumbai...

Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert, Video Shows Couple Getting Emotional

Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert, Video Shows Couple Getting Emotional