Enrique Iglesias Gives Female Fan The Ultimate Surprise In Mumbai Traffic Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias gave a fan an unforgettable surprise while stuck in traffic on his way to the second night of his Mumbai concert. Enrique will perform live in Bandra once again on Thursday (October 30).

Sharing a video on his official Instagram account, just a couple of hours before his performance, Enrique showed himself rolling down the car window to greet a female fan in the adjacent vehicle.

The fan's reaction was priceless - a mix of shock, disbelief, and sheer joy. She could barely comprehend that the international singer was right beside her and could only manage a stunned "Oh my God" while staring at him in amazement.

Enrique captioned the video as, "Mumbai traffic on the way to show #2 ❤️❤️❤️"

He also gave a glimpse of his car ride ahead of the concert. Take a look at his video here:

The videos came just hours before the singer performed for thousands of fans at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai.

Enrique, who returned to India after 13 years, is all set to mesmerise fans once more. Reports suggest that Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are likely to attend the concert, adding glamour to the star-studded event.

Announcing his Mumbai show, Enrique had expressed his excitement, saying “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

Fans are also buzzing over his rumoured travel plans. Reports indicate that after his Mumbai concerts, he might visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and explore some iconic spots in Mumbai. There are also unconfirmed reports that he could meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his visit.