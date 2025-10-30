Fans Dance In Heavy Rain At Enrique's Mumbai Concert While Waiting For Singer, Water Accumulates On Stage - VIDEOS

The second day of Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, (Thursday, October 30) at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, turned into a wet but unforgettable experience for fans as heavy rains hit the venue. Despite the downpour, thousands of fans continued dancing and cheering as they waited eagerly for the Spanish pop sensation to take the stage.

Concert-goers confirmed that rainwater had accumulated on the stage, causing delays in Enrique's performance. In one video, the crew can be seen removing water from the stage.

Another video showed fans dancing in the heavy rain, with some wearing raincoats provided by the organisers.

Organisers addressed the crowd, assuring fans of safety and giving updates on the situation. An announcement at the venue, before the concert began, stated, "The crew is doing their best to clean up. Trust me, he’s going to come and perform for you guys. Okay, but we have to make the show safe."

"We’ve got a lot of lights, spirals, SFX, a lot of drama happening today. So the crew is doing their best to make sure this is clean and safe for all of you. Stand by, he’s going to be out soon. Thank you," it added.

Despite the rain, fans were seen dancing, making the atmosphere electric and lively. The crowd’s enthusiasm and patience showed their love for Enrique, who is back in India after 13 years.

The concert, part of the singer's grand India tour, promises high-energy performances with chart-topping hits.

Reports suggest that popular celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Kiara Advani will also be in attendance.

While announcing his concert in Mumbai, the singer had said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

According to reports, the Spanish singer is going to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra after his concerts in Mumbai. He will also visit some iconic spots in Mumbai and meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However, there's no confirmation about it.