Man Proposes To Girlfriend At Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert, Video Shows Couple Getting Emotional

Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming moment at Enrique Iglesias' concert on Thursday (October 30), when a man proposed to his girlfriend in the midst of thousands of cheering fans. Videos from the event have surfaced online.

One of the videos shows the emotional scene as the girl is seen in tears while her boyfriend presents a ring. The couple shared a hug, visibly overwhelmed by the moment.

Take a look at the video here:

The Spanish heartthrob's return to Mumbai after 13 years turned the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, into a spectacular celebration of music and love.

On October 29, he performed in front of a crowd of over 25,000 fans. Enrique delivered his chart-topping hits, including Hero, Bailando, and Escape, and kept the audience on their feet throughout the night.

Wednesday's show was the first of his back-to-back Mumbai concerts as part of his grand India tour. Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Orhan Awatramani, Sharad Kelkar, and Rubina Dilaik were spotted enjoying the performance, adding glamour to the star-studded event.

Fans can look forward to the second concert on Thursday, October 30, where Enrique is expected to recreate the magic once again. Reports suggest that popular celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Kiara Advani will also be in attendance.

While announcing his concert in Mumbai, the singer had said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

According to reports, the Spanish singer is going to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra after his concerts in Mumbai. He will also visit some iconic spots in Mumbai and meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However, there's no confirmation about it.