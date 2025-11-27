 Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Dark Sci-Fi Series
The series is set in the backdrop of 1980 in a fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to find their missing buddy, Will Byers. But as they discover a realm filled with supernatural creatures, covert government experiments, and a telekinetic girl named Eleven.

Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2 | Photo Attribution: Netflix

The Duffer Brothers' popular science fiction show, Stranger Things, is now streaming on Netflix. This series combines elements of horror, drama, mystery, and coming-of-age themes, drawing inspiration from the works of Stephen King and the films of Steven Spielberg.

Stranger Things Season 5 is split into two volumes. The first volume, consisting of four episodes, is currently available for streaming. However, the battle in Hawkins is far from over. After the dramatic conclusion of Part 1, which left Hawkins in greater chaos and the threat of Vecna feeling stronger than ever, viewers will have to wait for Volume 2 to see what happens next. Here's everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Streaming date and time

Stranger Things Season Volume 2 is set to stream on Netflix, starting from December 26, 2025. Volume 2 consists of three episodes (Episodes 5, 6, and 7). The names of the Volume 2 episodes are as follows:

Episode 5 - Shock Jock

Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz

Episode 7 - The Bridge

What is Stranger Things all about?

The series is set in the backdrop of 1980 in a fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to find their missing buddy, Will Byers. But as they discover a realm filled with supernatural creatures, covert government experiments, and a telekinetic girl named Eleven. Their research uncovers a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down, inhabited by perilous beings. The narrative centers on their journey to locate Will, seal the portal to the Upside Down, and prevent the monstrous entities endangering their town of Hawkins, Indiana.

