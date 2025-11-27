Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty & Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Veteran Actor In Mumbai – WATCH

Dharmendra Prayer Meet | X (Hema Malini)

A prayer meet for Bollywood's veteran actor Dharmendra was held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End Bandra in Mumbai, allowing fans and industry members to pay their last respects. Called a 'Celebration of Life,' the event saw several Bollywood celebrities coming together to honor and remember the legendary actor.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol was seen arriving at his grandfather's prayer meet.

Bobby Deol covered his face from the paps while he arrived at the prayer meet venue of his late father.

Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan Khan also arrived at the prayer meet of the legendary actor.

Suniel Shetty arrived at the prayer meet of Dharmendra Ji. His team waved paps to not film as the car entered.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen arriving alone at Dharmendra's prayer meet.

Ahead of the prayer meet, Hema Malini took to X to upload a series of unseen pictures and a heartfelt note for her late husband. The actress wrote, "Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! (sic)"

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Calling the person loss to be "indescribable", Hema said that "the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments (sic)."