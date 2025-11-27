Stranger Things 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Awesome Series', 'Corny'; Netflix's Much-Awaited Show Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Stranger Things 5 X (Twitter) Review | Instagram

The final and fifth season of Stranger Things has started streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 5 will be released in three parts, and the first part premiered on the OTT platform on November 26, 2025. The first volume has four episodes, and many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "I am a MASSIVE #StrangerThings fan, I’ve been watching since the beginning of time, but these duffer brothers really fucked this show. It’s corny as hell with these grown ass kids and dialogue #StrangerThings5 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "So you're telling me we waited THIS LONG for #StrangerThings5 and this the slop and leftover entrails we are getting ?? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "damn, the end of the second episode blew my mind, fuck what an awesome series #StrangerThings5 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, the series has received a mixed response from netizens.

Stranger Things 5 Part 2 & 3 Release Date

Stranger Things season 5, first volume, has started streaming on Netflix. The second part of the season will premiere on December 25, 2025, and the finale will start streaming on the OTT platform on December 31, 2025.

The first season of the show was premiered on Netflix in 2016. Season 2 was released in 2017, and the third season premiered in 2019. Later, after three years of waiting, the audience got to watch Stranger Things season 4 in 2022, and now, again after a gap of three years, the fifth and final season has premiered.

It is surely an emotional moment for the fans of Stranger Things, as there won't be a season 6 of the series.