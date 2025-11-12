'We Were Just Being Made To Sign Contracts': Alisha Chinai Reveals Why She Has Stayed Away From Bollywood - Exclusive

Alisha Chinai: Instagram / YouTube

Alisha Chinai is one of the most popular Indian singers. In the 90s and early 2000s, she sang many famous Bollywood and pop songs. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with the Made In India singer, and spoke to her about her experience of being a part of the show Ek Aur Baar Kishore Kumar, why she has stayed away from Bollywood, and more...

How was your experience of being a part of Ek Aur Baar Kishore Kumar?

The experience was amazing. There was complete magic in that era, you don't see artists like that anymore today, who had that kind of star power and consistency. I was so excited, I was wondering whether I did justice, to the female singers, Asha ji and Lata ji, who are also legends. So I had to try and see that they were my own renditions.

Were you hesitant before taking up the project, as recreating Kishore Kumar songs would surely be very difficult?

No, not at all. Why should I be hesitant? I was just very excited. I was super excited. I kept asking, 'When are we recording?'. I think for Kya Yehi Pyar Hai, we had to do it twice because the emotion probably didn't come the way exactly I wanted. So we went back and did it, and I wanted that angelic kind of feel to it, and we got it, finally.

Which was your favourite Kishore Kumar song and why?

Favorite Kishore Kumar song, well, the one I sang with him. I think I was lucky and fortunate that I was able to sing a duet with him in my lifetime, which is Kate Nahin Kat Te from Mr. India. So I think that is definitely my favorite song.

It has been a very long time since we heard your voice in a movie. What has kept you away from Bollywood?

Well, to be honest, I was just like bored with the Bollywood music. I felt a little burnt out as an artist. I wanted to do something different. So, I kind of stayed away, and there were other reasons as well, like all the politics going on. The copyright issues for artists, the injustice, and there was no fair play. We were just being made to sign contracts, which were, in my opinion, completely illegal. So, I refused to sign them, and that was another reason why people didn't choose to call me, which is fine. It suited me fine. I also had to stay away for a very long time because I had some personal issues. So, there were various reasons.

For every '90s kid, you will always be the Made In India girl. How do you feel that people still remember that song of yours?

I feel absolutely privileged and honored that I had the opportunity to sing such an anthem. It's a pop anthem. It was a team effort. A few years ago, it came as a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati as well.

Will you be okay if Made In India is recreated with another singer?

I have no problem. It's just that they'll never be able to do justice because once something touches an anthem, it's very difficult to recreate it. I mean, it's never been done for classics. You just can't recreate it. Can you imagine it? But yeah, people do that. But I guess the new generation hasn't heard it. I hope to maybe recreate it myself.