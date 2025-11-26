Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Tulsi Tries To Solve Issues Between Mihir & Noina

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 26: Today's episode starts with Tulsi eating spicy food at the restaurant, and she says, "Theekkho che (it is spicy)." She starts getting tears in her eyes because of the spicy food, but Mihir doesn't react. This reminds Tulsi that earlier when she used to eat spicy food, Mihir would give her tissues and water, but now, he is not even reacting to it.

Meanwhile, Angad gets a job as a waiter at the restaurant. When he comes out of the manager's cabin, he is talking to Vrinda on the phone, and he sees Tulsi and Mihir at the restaurant. He tells Vrinda about it, so she says that he should go and talk to them. But, Angad says that he is just happy to see them together.

After the dinner date, Mihir and Tulsi come home, and Tulsi takes him to the study room. Noina is already waiting for them in the room, and Mihir gets shocked to see her. In the flashback, it is shown that Tulsi went to Noina's house to explain to her that she and Mihir should forget everything and continue to be good friends. The show comes back to the present, and Tulsi tells Mihir and Noina to solve the issues between them and become friends again. But Mihir and Noina just keep looking at each other without saying anything.

In the chawl, Angad comes home and tells Vrinda about getting a job as a waiter. He reveals to her that he will be getting Rs. 20,000 as the salary. Vrinda gets shocked to know about it, but Angad says that this is the new beginning for him.

Later, Angad and Vrinda try to have a romantic moment, but a woman from the chawl keeps on disturbing them, and finally, the family members come home. Angad gets irritated as they are not getting to spend any romantic moments together, and Vrinda starts laughing.

Mitali comes to Shanti Niketan, and in front of Tulsi, she behaves as if she is very upset about what happened to her (Angad breaking the marriage). When Tulsi offers her food, she says that she has become fat and that is the reason Angad left her. Mitali tells Tulsi that it is society's norm that the girl should be slim. Later, Tulsi tells Mitali that she will get a good guy, and in fact, she will search for a good life partner for Noina as well. So, Mitali tells Tulsi that Noina already has someone in her life whom she loves a lot. But, she doesn't reveal the name. Later, Mitali goes to Pari's room.

Meanwhile, Suchu asks Noina whether she will actually get married to Raman if Mihir doesn't stop the wedding. So, Noina says that Mihir is guilty about what he did, so he will never let her marry a man like Raman.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.