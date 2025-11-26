'Please Don’t Follow Any Of Our Advice': Kajol & Twinkle React To Backlash Their Show Two Much Got

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle | Instagram

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, didn't get a great response from the audience. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and for multiple things that were said on the show, both actresses faced a lot of backlash on social media. Now, finally, they have reacted to it.

The last episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle featured Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon. But, a bonus episode, featuring cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma was premiered on Thursday, November 26, 2025.

During the episode, Kajol says, “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble. Welcome to This Side That Side, where opinions don’t matter as much as light-hearted teasing."

Twinkle added, “And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment."

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Controversy

For the uninitiated, when Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor came on the show, during the This Side That Side segment, a question was asked whether emotional cheating is worse than physical cheating. Kajol, Karan, and Twinkle agreed to it, while Janhvi didn't agree to it.

Karan said, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker." So, Janhvi replied, “No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "Raat gayi baat gayi."

Janhvi continued not to agree with them, so Twinkle said, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon."

In one of the episodes, Kajol had agreed that marriages should come with an expiry date or a renewal option. She said, “I definitely think so. Who says you will get married to the right person at the right time? So, you should have a renewal option. And if there’s an expiry date, then we don’t have to suffer for too long."