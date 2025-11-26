Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47 | Instagram

The Week 47 report on the most buzzworthy TV actors is out, and it appears that Bigg Boss 19 contestants have made a noticeable impact on the chart. As the finale approaches, Gaurav Khanna is generating significant buzz online. In Week 47, Gaurav claims the top spot, climbing up from the second position.

The second position is held by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla, whose ranking dropped from first to second compared to last week, as per GossipsTV. Everyone's favorite 'Anupama', Rupali Ganguly, remains consistent, securing the third position on the chart.

The fourth spot is claimed by Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur. The Top 5 list is then rounded off by Laughter Chefs 3 star Tejasswi Prakash.

The sixth spot goes to Vivian Dsena (Laughter Chefs 3), while Rohit Purohit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a decline in his online buzz, settling at seventh position. Splitsvilla X5 host Karan Kundrra takes the eighth position, followed by Smriti Irani and Ayesha Singh. To note, Smriti's popularity has further fallen this week. She was in eighth position last week, and this week, she is in ninth position.

Top 10 Hindi TV Most Buzzworthy Actors Week 47

Gaurav Khanna

Samridhii Shukla

Rupali Ganguly

Ashnoor Kaur

Tejasswi Prakash

Vivian Dsena

Rohit Purohit

Karan Kundrra

Smriti Irani

Ayesha Singh

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are expected to gain more popularity in the coming weeks as the grand finale approaches. The Bigg Boss 19 finale is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2025. Reports indicate that Gaurav recently won the ticket to finale task, securing his spot in the final episode.

Moreover, it is also expected that Karan Kundrra's popularity will also see a significant rise as Splitsvilla Season 16 is set to premiere in December 2025. Meanwhile, Samridhii and Rupali are expected to keep up with their charm.