 Palash Muchhal Gets Discharged From Hospital; No Update On Wedding With Smriti Mandhana
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal | Instagram

After Smriti Mandhana's father was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital there, and later he was shifted to SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. According to a recent report in NDTV, the music composer has been discharged from the hospital.

The media portal has reported that the hospital management has confirmed that Palash has been discharged. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to chest pain and breathing difficulty. According to reports, the music composer and filmmaker was under emotional stress because of which he faced health issues.

Palash and Smriti were all set to get married on November 23, 2025. Earlier, it was reported that the wedding had been postponed indefinitely due to Smriti's father's health. However, later, there were rumours that the wedding was cancelled as Palash cheated on Smriti the night before their wedding with a choreographer.

Soon, a girl shared her chats with Palash, in which he was flirting with her and was asking her to meet him. Now, recently, another Reddit post has gone viral in which a girl is claiming that Palash contacted her to have a sex chat.

All the above things are just speculations based on social media posts. Palash and Smriti have not yet shared any statement about the wedding or these allegations.

Smriti Mandhana's Father Discharged

On Wednesday morning, reports claimed that Smriti's father had been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli.

While Smriti's father and Palash both have been discharged, there's no update on whether the wedding is going to take place soon or not.

