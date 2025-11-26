 Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPalash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral

Palash Muchhal has been making it to the headlines for a lot of wrong reasons. Amid the cheating allegations and a leaked chat with a girl, now one more girl is claiming that the music composer had messaged her to have a sex chat with her. The post of the girl interacting with another Instagram user was shared on Reddit and it has gone viral.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding has undoubtedly become the talk of the town for a lot of wrong reasons. The wedding has been postponed, and there are multiple speculations about it. Initially, it was said that the wedding was postponed due to Smriti's father's ill health. But, later, Reddit posts claimed that the wedding was cancelled as Palash was caught cheating on Smriti the night before the wedding.

Later, Palash's chat with a girl was leaked, in which he was flirting with her and asking her to meet him. Now, one more Reddit post has gone viral in which a girl claims that Palash had contacted her to have a sex chat. The girl is having a conversation with someone, and she reveals how Palash contacted her, but she ignored him, as she was already committed. The girl also claims that she has Palash's number. Check out the post below...

New update on this tea smriti and palash ☕️
byu/Sharaabiaatma inIndiaCricketGossips

In the comments section, a lot of Reddit users have written that this post looks fake. A Reddit user wrote, "This one really feels so fake (sic)."

Read Also
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's...
article-image

Another netizen commented, "I don’t understand if these girls knew he was cheating, they should have atleast informed smriti in private. It could have saved her from all this drama. The wedding postpone news broke out and suddenly a lot of people are sharing their stories (sic)." Check out the comments below...

FPJ Shorts
Ex-CJI Gavai Says He Faced No Political Influence, Warns Against Excesses In Judicial Activism And Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Practices
Ex-CJI Gavai Says He Faced No Political Influence, Warns Against Excesses In Judicial Activism And Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Practices
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral
RJD Slams Bihar Govt’s Order Asking Rabri Devi To Vacate Official House, Calls It Political Vendetta
RJD Slams Bihar Govt’s Order Asking Rabri Devi To Vacate Official House, Calls It Political Vendetta
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Lead Floral Tributes To Heroes Of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Lead Floral Tributes To Heroes Of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks

In today's time, with AI being so strong, one can clearly not trust a social media post. So, it is very difficult to understand whether the Reddit post is real or fake.

Read Also
Who Is Gulnaaz Khan? Choreographer Now Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy
article-image

No Update On Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding

According to recent reports, Smriti's father has been discharged from the hospital. However, there's no update on the wedding, whether it will take place or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X...

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X...

F1 OTT Release Date : Here's When And Where You Can Stream Brad Pitt's Sports Drama Film

F1 OTT Release Date : Here's When And Where You Can Stream Brad Pitt's Sports Drama Film

Making Konkani Films Is My Passion: Rajendra Talak

Making Konkani Films Is My Passion: Rajendra Talak

IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

Who Is Gulnaaz Khan? Choreographer Now Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy

Who Is Gulnaaz Khan? Choreographer Now Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy