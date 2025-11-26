Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Girl Claims Music Composer Wanted To Have S*X Chat With Her; Reddit Post Goes Viral

Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding has undoubtedly become the talk of the town for a lot of wrong reasons. The wedding has been postponed, and there are multiple speculations about it. Initially, it was said that the wedding was postponed due to Smriti's father's ill health. But, later, Reddit posts claimed that the wedding was cancelled as Palash was caught cheating on Smriti the night before the wedding.

Later, Palash's chat with a girl was leaked, in which he was flirting with her and asking her to meet him. Now, one more Reddit post has gone viral in which a girl claims that Palash had contacted her to have a sex chat. The girl is having a conversation with someone, and she reveals how Palash contacted her, but she ignored him, as she was already committed. The girl also claims that she has Palash's number. Check out the post below...

In the comments section, a lot of Reddit users have written that this post looks fake. A Reddit user wrote, "This one really feels so fake (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "I don’t understand if these girls knew he was cheating, they should have atleast informed smriti in private. It could have saved her from all this drama. The wedding postpone news broke out and suddenly a lot of people are sharing their stories (sic)." Check out the comments below...

In today's time, with AI being so strong, one can clearly not trust a social media post. So, it is very difficult to understand whether the Reddit post is real or fake.

No Update On Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding

According to recent reports, Smriti's father has been discharged from the hospital. However, there's no update on the wedding, whether it will take place or not.