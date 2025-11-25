Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's Marriage Proposal For Ex Birva Shah Goes Viral

Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana / Birva Shah | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal was all set to get married to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on Monday, November 24, 2025. But, the wedding was postponed. Some netizens are claiming that the wedding was put on hold as Palash cheated on Smriti. While there's no confirmation about it, amid the whole scenario, Palash's wedding proposal for ex Birva Shah is going viral on social media.

In the picture, we can see that a very romantic atmosphere was created with flowers, balloons and lights, and Palash is on his knees proposing Birva. The viral picture is from 2017. Check out the posts below...

Palash Muchhal and his ex Birva Shah👀 pic.twitter.com/0nVRaia3CQ https://t.co/T8kNaz2REU — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 25, 2025

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding

Initially, there were reports that Palash and Smriti's wedding has been postponed due to the ill health of the latter's father. Later, an alleged romantic chat of Palash with a girl made it so social media.

Reddit users started claiming that the wedding was cancelled as Palash cheated on Smriti, and was caught with a choreographer a night before the wedding. There's no confirmation about it, and even Palash and Smriti have not shared any any statement about these allegations or their wedding.

On Monday, Palash's sister and singer Palak Muchhal had shared on her Instagram story, "Due to Smriti's dad health Smriti and Palaash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time (sic)."

Palash Muchhal In Hospital

According to reports, Palash was also been admitted to hospital due to emotional stress and exhaustion.

Smriti has deleted all the engagement and pre-wedding posts from her Instagram. So, let's wait and watch whether the wedding will happen or not.