 Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's Marriage Proposal For Ex Birva Shah Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPalash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's Marriage Proposal For Ex Birva Shah Goes Viral

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's Marriage Proposal For Ex Birva Shah Goes Viral

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal was all set to get married to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on Monday, November 24, 2025. But, the wedding was postponed. Some netizens are claiming that the wedding was put on hold as Palash cheated on Smriti. While there's no confirmation about it, amid the whole scenario, Palash's wedding proposal for ex Birva Shah is going viral on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana / Birva Shah | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal was all set to get married to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on Monday, November 24, 2025. But, the wedding was postponed. Some netizens are claiming that the wedding was put on hold as Palash cheated on Smriti. While there's no confirmation about it, amid the whole scenario, Palash's wedding proposal for ex Birva Shah is going viral on social media.

In the picture, we can see that a very romantic atmosphere was created with flowers, balloons and lights, and Palash is on his knees proposing Birva. The viral picture is from 2017. Check out the posts below...

Read Also
Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts Following Father & Fiance Palash Muchhal's Medical Emergency
article-image

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding

Initially, there were reports that Palash and Smriti's wedding has been postponed due to the ill health of the latter's father. Later, an alleged romantic chat of Palash with a girl made it so social media.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?
Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?
Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Peter Haag
Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Peter Haag
Viral Video: Schoolgirl Turns Fire Drill Into Action-Movie Moment With Bold Smoke Pose
Viral Video: Schoolgirl Turns Fire Drill Into Action-Movie Moment With Bold Smoke Pose
Gold Jumps To ₹1.28 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi, Strong Festive & Wedding Demand Lifts Prices Sharply
Gold Jumps To ₹1.28 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi, Strong Festive & Wedding Demand Lifts Prices Sharply

Reddit users started claiming that the wedding was cancelled as Palash cheated on Smriti, and was caught with a choreographer a night before the wedding. There's no confirmation about it, and even Palash and Smriti have not shared any any statement about these allegations or their wedding.

Smriti mandana and palash muchhal wedding permanently cancelled
byu/Human-Perspective428 inBollyBlindsNGossip

On Monday, Palash's sister and singer Palak Muchhal had shared on her Instagram story, "Due to Smriti's dad health Smriti and Palaash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time (sic)."

Read Also
Palash Muchhal Health Update: Smriti Mandhana’s To Be Husband Discharged After Treatment for Viral...
article-image

Palash Muchhal In Hospital

According to reports, Palash was also been admitted to hospital due to emotional stress and exhaustion.

Smriti has deleted all the engagement and pre-wedding posts from her Instagram. So, let's wait and watch whether the wedding will happen or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...

Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against...

Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against...

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's...

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's...

Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag Divorce: What Is The Age Difference Between Them?

Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag Divorce: What Is The Age Difference Between Them?

Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch...

Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch...