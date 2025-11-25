Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

If you think the Bigg Boss 19 finale will hold all the twists, think again. Recently, eliminated contestant Nehal Chudasama shared a clip on her Instagram story, leaving viewers speculating whether a Bigg Boss 19 Reunion episode is on the way.

Nehal captioned her recent Instagram story "Surprise", and in the video, she says, "I'm with, tada…" and shows all the eliminated contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the video, we could see Nehal, Nagma, Awez, Mridul, Kunickaa, Neelam, and Natalia waving hi to the fans. The contestants were seen sitting around a round-table-style set, with camera crew capturing the moment.

A user wrote on X, "Bigg Boss 19 wale ghar ka drama khatam nahi hua! 👀 Evicted contestants are back together and cooking up something HUGE 🤫🔥Kya yeh spin-off hai? Reunion episode? Ya kuch aur zyada dhamakedaar? 💥 Tell us—what do you think is coming next? (sic)"

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Who Are Top 5 Contestants?

As the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaches, fans are busy speculating online about the top five contenders. According to social media buzz, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik are almost certain to make it to the finale. Farrhana's popularity has also surged, earning her a strong chance. Many believe that after returning from recovery, Pranit's game has improved, giving him a shot at progressing further in the show.

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 19 will feature the much-awaited 'Ticket to Finale' task. Each contestant will get an equal chance to compete and secure a spot in the finale. Speculations suggest that Pranit, Ashnoor, Gaurav, and Farrhana will be the ones battling it out for the coveted ticket.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.