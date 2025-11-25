 Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19's eliminated contestant, Nehal Chudasama, shared a 'Surprise' clip on her Instagram, featuring several evicted contestants together in a round-table setup. Fans are buzzing with speculation, wondering whether a reunion episode or something entirely unexpected is on the way. Read on to know more...

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

If you think the Bigg Boss 19 finale will hold all the twists, think again. Recently, eliminated contestant Nehal Chudasama shared a clip on her Instagram story, leaving viewers speculating whether a Bigg Boss 19 Reunion episode is on the way.

Nehal captioned her recent Instagram story "Surprise", and in the video, she says, "I'm with, tada…" and shows all the eliminated contestants of the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the video, we could see Nehal, Nagma, Awez, Mridul, Kunickaa, Neelam, and Natalia waving hi to the fans. The contestants were seen sitting around a round-table-style set, with camera crew capturing the moment.

A user wrote on X, "Bigg Boss 19 wale ghar ka drama khatam nahi hua! 👀 Evicted contestants are back together and cooking up something HUGE 🤫🔥Kya yeh spin-off hai? Reunion episode? Ya kuch aur zyada dhamakedaar? 💥 Tell us—what do you think is coming next? (sic)"

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Who Are Top 5 Contestants?

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot - Watch Video
Hindustan Power Bags SECI Contract For 300 MWp Solar Project With 300 MWh Battery Storage; Wins Additional 150 MW Solar-BESS Project
Hindustan Power Bags SECI Contract For 300 MWp Solar Project With 300 MWh Battery Storage; Wins Additional 150 MW Solar-BESS Project
Did Palash Muchhal Decided To Postpone Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana? Palash's Mother Reveals
Did Palash Muchhal Decided To Postpone Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana? Palash's Mother Reveals
SEBI Proposes Raising Threshold To ₹10 Lakh For Simplified Duplicate Securities Certificates; Single Affidavit-Cum-Indemnity Bond Planned
SEBI Proposes Raising Threshold To ₹10 Lakh For Simplified Duplicate Securities Certificates; Single Affidavit-Cum-Indemnity Bond Planned

As the Bigg Boss 19 finale approaches, fans are busy speculating online about the top five contenders. According to social media buzz, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik are almost certain to make it to the finale. Farrhana's popularity has also surged, earning her a strong chance. Many believe that after returning from recovery, Pranit's game has improved, giving him a shot at progressing further in the show.

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 19 will feature the much-awaited 'Ticket to Finale' task. Each contestant will get an equal chance to compete and secure a spot in the finale. Speculations suggest that Pranit, Ashnoor, Gaurav, and Farrhana will be the ones battling it out for the coveted ticket.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot -...

Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot -...

Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking Report: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Starrer Has Already Sold More Than 25K...

Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking Report: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Starrer Has Already Sold More Than 25K...

Smriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Who Tops The List Amid Wedding & Cheating Controversy?

Smriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Who Tops The List Amid Wedding & Cheating Controversy?

Pakistani Actress Reema Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Death, Shares 2004 Throwback PHOTO: 'His Gracious...

Pakistani Actress Reema Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Death, Shares 2004 Throwback PHOTO: 'His Gracious...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...