Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?

Bigg Boss 19 finale is just around the corner, and everyone is busy guessing who might take home the trophy. Tonight’s episode will feature the crucial 'Ticket to Finale' task. The task will reportedly follow a fire and ocean theme and will be played between two contestants, each supported by one helper chosen by the opposing team. It will consist of four rounds, with the final winner securing a spot in the finale.

So, who do fans think will win the Ticket to Finale?

BBTak took a poll online, asking the fans who would win the Ticket to Finale task. The reported contenders of ticket to finale task are Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt.

To this, a user commented, "Farrhana Bhatt's contribution to the show is more than anyone else despite her harsh language (sic)." Another commented, "Always #FarrhanaBhatt." #FarrhanaBhatt started trending in the comment section with many believing Farrhana should win this task as she brings content to the show.

Bigg Boss 19: Ticket To Finale Task

According to IDiva's report, the first round of Bigg Boss 19's Ticket to Finale task will be contested between Tanya and Ashnoor. Pranit will assist Tanya, while Gaurav will help Ashnoor, resulting in Ashnoor's win.

In the second round, Pranit and Shehbaz will compete, with Gaurav supporting Pranit and Ashnoor supporting Shehbaz. This round will reportedly be won by Pranit.

In the third round, Gaurav and Ashnoor will face off, with Malti and Shehbaz acting as their helpers. Gaurav reportedly won this round.

The final round will be between Amaal and Farrhana, with reports suggesting that Farrhana will take the win.

