 Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt?

Bigg Boss 19 introduces its intense Ticket to Finale task, taking one contestant a step closer to the trophy. Designed reportedly around a dramatic fire and ocean theme, the task unfolds across four challenging rounds. Players compete head-to-head with helpers assigned by their opponents. Check below to know who wins:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

Bigg Boss 19 finale is just around the corner, and everyone is busy guessing who might take home the trophy. Tonight’s episode will feature the crucial 'Ticket to Finale' task. The task will reportedly follow a fire and ocean theme and will be played between two contestants, each supported by one helper chosen by the opposing team. It will consist of four rounds, with the final winner securing a spot in the finale.

So, who do fans think will win the Ticket to Finale?

BBTak took a poll online, asking the fans who would win the Ticket to Finale task. The reported contenders of ticket to finale task are Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt.

To this, a user commented, "Farrhana Bhatt's contribution to the show is more than anyone else despite her harsh language (sic)." Another commented, "Always #FarrhanaBhatt." #FarrhanaBhatt started trending in the comment section with many believing Farrhana should win this task as she brings content to the show.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Govt Launches Major Push For Women’s Economic Empowerment In Rural & Tribal Areas
Maharashtra Govt Launches Major Push For Women’s Economic Empowerment In Rural & Tribal Areas
'BJP Will Lose Gujarat...’: Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Prediction During Anti-SIR Protest March In Bongaon – VIDEO
'BJP Will Lose Gujarat...’: Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Prediction During Anti-SIR Protest March In Bongaon – VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: Smog Takes Over Skies in South Mumbai; Mazgaon Records ‘Poor’ Air Quality at 253 | Video
Mumbai Air Pollution: Smog Takes Over Skies in South Mumbai; Mazgaon Records ‘Poor’ Air Quality at 253 | Video
Read Also
'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19: Ticket To Finale Task

According to IDiva's report, the first round of Bigg Boss 19's Ticket to Finale task will be contested between Tanya and Ashnoor. Pranit will assist Tanya, while Gaurav will help Ashnoor, resulting in Ashnoor's win.

In the second round, Pranit and Shehbaz will compete, with Gaurav supporting Pranit and Ashnoor supporting Shehbaz. This round will reportedly be won by Pranit.

In the third round, Gaurav and Ashnoor will face off, with Malti and Shehbaz acting as their helpers. Gaurav reportedly won this round.

The final round will be between Amaal and Farrhana, with reports suggesting that Farrhana will take the win.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana...

Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against...

Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against...

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's...

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Music Composer's...

Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag Divorce: What Is The Age Difference Between Them?

Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag Divorce: What Is The Age Difference Between Them?

Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch...

Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch...