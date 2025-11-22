'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO

Cricketer Deepak Chahar, brother of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Malti Chahar, entered the house during family week, where he schooled Kunickaa Sadanand for calling his sister a 'lesbian' on national television during a conversation with Tanya Mittal. He called her out, stating that the remark was highly inappropriate.

Deepak Chahar Slams Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian'

At the dining area, along with the other contestants, Deepak was heard saying, "Aapne agar kisi ko lesbian bola yaa gay bol diya, toh ye bahot bada platform hai. Main ye nahi kahunga ke aap galat bol rahe ho yaa jhooth bol rahe ho, aapne ye bola tha ke main 100 per cent sure hoon, ke woh lesbian hai, ye bohot galat baat hai..."

Malti, who was unaware of the term Kunickaa had used for her, became visibly upset and shared that when Kunickaa's son Ayaan Lall had entered the house during family week, he had apologised to her. Still, she had no idea why he was apologising, as she was not aware that Kunickaa had called her a 'lesbian.'

Check it out:

Further, Deepak stated that he is not here to instigate a fight. "All I want to say.. ye married toh hai nahi, agar isne bhi kisi ke baare mein toh woh bhi married nahi, toh agar married nahi hai koi aur agar aap uske baare mein bol do toh... uski iss how ke baad mein hosakta hai ke logon ke dimaag mein image baith jaaye woh," he added.

Deepak explained that many people today are open about their sexual preferences and that there is freedom in India. Still, unless a person themselves comes out and shares their orientation, no one has the right to label them, whether in Bigg Boss or in real life.

Later, Kunickaa apologised to Malti and Deepak, stating that she is not homophobic and adding that her best friend is a lesbian, and she had only been worried about the memes. However, Malti interrupted and clarified that she is not a lesbian and asked Kunickaa to stop repeating the word again and again.

Previously, several family members, including Tanya's brother, Ashnoor's father, Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan, Shehbaz's father, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola, Kunickaa's son Ayaan, and Pranit More's brother Prayag, have visited the Bigg Boss 19 house.