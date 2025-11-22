 'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO

'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19—VIDEO

Cricketer Deepak Chahar confronted Kunickaa Sadanand during Bigg Boss 19's family week for calling his sister Malti a 'lesbian.' He said, "Aapne kisi ko lesbian ya gay bola, ye bahot bada platform hai… ye bahot galat baat hai." Malti, unaware of the remark, was upset. Deepak added that he wasn’t instigating a fight, but rather correcting a damaging statement.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

Cricketer Deepak Chahar, brother of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Malti Chahar, entered the house during family week, where he schooled Kunickaa Sadanand for calling his sister a 'lesbian' on national television during a conversation with Tanya Mittal. He called her out, stating that the remark was highly inappropriate.

Deepak Chahar Slams Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian'

At the dining area, along with the other contestants, Deepak was heard saying, "Aapne agar kisi ko lesbian bola yaa gay bol diya, toh ye bahot bada platform hai. Main ye nahi kahunga ke aap galat bol rahe ho yaa jhooth bol rahe ho, aapne ye bola tha ke main 100 per cent sure hoon, ke woh lesbian hai, ye bohot galat baat hai..."

Malti, who was unaware of the term Kunickaa had used for her, became visibly upset and shared that when Kunickaa's son Ayaan Lall had entered the house during family week, he had apologised to her. Still, she had no idea why he was apologising, as she was not aware that Kunickaa had called her a 'lesbian.'

FPJ Shorts
Charkop Firing Case: Four More Arrested In Attempt On Real Estate Agent Freddy D’Lima; Total Accused Now Five
Charkop Firing Case: Four More Arrested In Attempt On Real Estate Agent Freddy D’Lima; Total Accused Now Five
Union HM Amit Shah Hails Nationwide Implementation Of New Labour Codes As India’s Most Historic Workforce Reform
Union HM Amit Shah Hails Nationwide Implementation Of New Labour Codes As India’s Most Historic Workforce Reform
US Court Issues Default Judgement Against Byju Raveendran, Making Him Liable To Pay Back $1 Billion
US Court Issues Default Judgement Against Byju Raveendran, Making Him Liable To Pay Back $1 Billion
‘Tumhari Hatya Kar Dungi’: Principal Allegedly Threatens Class 9 Girl In UP’s Hapur; Video Goes Viral
‘Tumhari Hatya Kar Dungi’: Principal Allegedly Threatens Class 9 Girl In UP’s Hapur; Video Goes Viral

Check it out:

Read Also
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is...
article-image

Further, Deepak stated that he is not here to instigate a fight. "All I want to say.. ye married toh hai nahi, agar isne bhi kisi ke baare mein toh woh bhi married nahi, toh agar married nahi hai koi aur agar aap uske baare mein bol do toh... uski iss how ke baad mein hosakta hai ke logon ke dimaag mein image baith jaaye woh," he added.

Deepak explained that many people today are open about their sexual preferences and that there is freedom in India. Still, unless a person themselves comes out and shares their orientation, no one has the right to label them, whether in Bigg Boss or in real life.

Later, Kunickaa apologised to Malti and Deepak, stating that she is not homophobic and adding that her best friend is a lesbian, and she had only been worried about the memes. However, Malti interrupted and clarified that she is not a lesbian and asked Kunickaa to stop repeating the word again and again.

Previously, several family members, including Tanya's brother, Ashnoor's father, Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan, Shehbaz's father, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola, Kunickaa's son Ayaan, and Pranit More's brother Prayag, have visited the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar...

'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong...

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With...

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With...

Did Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Inspire Yami Gautam's Look In 'Haq'? Costume Designer Ashley Rebello...

Did Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Inspire Yami Gautam's Look In 'Haq'? Costume Designer Ashley Rebello...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Dances With Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina...