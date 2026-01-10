Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira recalling the recent events and breaking down in tears. Armaan notices her distress and asks what has happened. He then questions her about Vani and wants to know who she really is and whether she has any relatives. Abhira tells her husband that Vani is alone in the world, as both her parents have passed away.

When Armaan asks how Vani’s parents died, Abhira hesitates, realising that the truth could deeply hurt him. Meanwhile, Maira is seen asking Vani about her father, which further frightens the already traumatised child.

Elsewhere, Kiara and Suchitra get into yet another heated argument as Suchitra once again compares Kiara to Charu. Kiara firmly asks Chachi Maa to stop holding her to impossible standards. When Suchitra comments about Kiara’s mother staying in the house, Kiara reminds her that Abir’s house is her home too, and her mother has every right to stay there for as long as she wishes.

Back at home, Vidya notices Abhira crying and asks her what is wrong. Abhira finally reveals the entire truth, how the driver and his wife died because of Meher, and how Armaan failed to deliver justice to them. She also confesses that she cannot be unfair to Vani and decides that Armaan deserves to know the truth.

However, Vidya urges Abhira not to tell Armaan the truth, claiming that he will not be able to handle it and that it could shatter him emotionally.

Their conversation is interrupted when Maira rushes in, worried about Vani. Abhira and the others quickly search for her, only to find that she is hiding in Maira’s room. Abhira reassures Armaan and Vidya and decides to sleep beside Vani to comfort her. She gently calms the frightened child by playing a game with her.

Meanwhile, Armaan is seen comforting his daughter Maira, advising her to be kind and supportive towards Vani. Abhira stays by Vani’s side and eventually puts her to sleep.

The episode ends with Abir trying to make Surekha understand that she should stop comparing Kiara to Charu. At the same time, Kiara reassures her mother and asks her not to worry about her.