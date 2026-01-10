 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan

In the January 10 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira struggles with whether to reveal the painful truth about Vani’s past to Armaan, fearing it may break him. However, Vidya suggests that Abhira should not reveal the truth to Arm

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira recalling the recent events and breaking down in tears. Armaan notices her distress and asks what has happened. He then questions her about Vani and wants to know who she really is and whether she has any relatives. Abhira tells her husband that Vani is alone in the world, as both her parents have passed away.

When Armaan asks how Vani’s parents died, Abhira hesitates, realising that the truth could deeply hurt him. Meanwhile, Maira is seen asking Vani about her father, which further frightens the already traumatised child.

Elsewhere, Kiara and Suchitra get into yet another heated argument as Suchitra once again compares Kiara to Charu. Kiara firmly asks Chachi Maa to stop holding her to impossible standards. When Suchitra comments about Kiara’s mother staying in the house, Kiara reminds her that Abir’s house is her home too, and her mother has every right to stay there for as long as she wishes.

Back at home, Vidya notices Abhira crying and asks her what is wrong. Abhira finally reveals the entire truth, how the driver and his wife died because of Meher, and how Armaan failed to deliver justice to them. She also confesses that she cannot be unfair to Vani and decides that Armaan deserves to know the truth.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh People
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh People
Macclesfield FC Knock Out Crystal Palace In Greatest-Ever Upset Of Emirates FA Cup History | VIDEO
Macclesfield FC Knock Out Crystal Palace In Greatest-Ever Upset Of Emirates FA Cup History | VIDEO
NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused In 2024 Assam Independence Day IED Case
NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused In 2024 Assam Independence Day IED Case
Majhi Mumbai Begin Title Defence In Sensational Fashion As ISPL Season 3 Starts In Style
Majhi Mumbai Begin Title Defence In Sensational Fashion As ISPL Season 3 Starts In Style

However, Vidya urges Abhira not to tell Armaan the truth, claiming that he will not be able to handle it and that it could shatter him emotionally.

Their conversation is interrupted when Maira rushes in, worried about Vani. Abhira and the others quickly search for her, only to find that she is hiding in Maira’s room. Abhira reassures Armaan and Vidya and decides to sleep beside Vani to comfort her. She gently calms the frightened child by playing a game with her.

Meanwhile, Armaan is seen comforting his daughter Maira, advising her to be kind and supportive towards Vani. Abhira stays by Vani’s side and eventually puts her to sleep.

The episode ends with Abir trying to make Surekha understand that she should stop comparing Kiara to Charu. At the same time, Kiara reassures her mother and asks her not to worry about her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Before Spirit, Triptii Dimri Replaced Deepika Padukone In Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo?

Before Spirit, Triptii Dimri Replaced Deepika Padukone In Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo?

Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After An Average Start, Prabhas Starrer...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After An Average Start, Prabhas Starrer...

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...