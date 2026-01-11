Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10: Tulsi & Mihir Travel In Same Car While Going To Surat

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10: Saturday's episode started with Tulsi, Mihir and others stopping at a dhaba to have snacks. Gayatri says that she wants to use the washroom, so Tulsi tells her that she will accompany her. At the dhaba, Dev is secretly trying to smoke. But, Noina comes there, and instead of stopping him, she tells him that he can smoke, but he should not get addicted to it and take care of his health. Rithik overhears their conversation and starts shouting at Noina. Mitali interferes and starts taunting Rithik about not being able to handle the business.

Tulsi and Gayatri see Rithik and Mitali fighting. Noina sees Tulsi and goes to meet her. She tells Tulsi that she wants to talk to her. Tulsi calls Rithik and tells him to take care of Gayatri, as at this age she might find it difficult to walk on rough roads.

Tulsi and Noina go out, and Noina thanks Tulsi for coming to Surat with them. They have a conversation where they taunt each other. Later, Tulsi tells Noina that she is not interested in Mihir and that she is not like her.

Meanwhile, Mihir comes there with tea and samosas. Tulsi thinks that he is offering her, so she says no, but Mihir tells her that he got it for Noina. Tulsi leaves from there, and Noina tells Mihir that she can't have samosas as they are oily. So, Mihir jokes with her that, as she doesn't eat oily food, her personality is dry.

While leaving the dhaba, Mihir tells Noina to go in Gayatri's car, as Surat is nearby, so now Tulsi will sit with him in the car. Mihir and Tulsi travel together in the same car, and Mihir tries to have a conversation with her. So, Tulsi tells Mihir that even though she is coming in the car with him, it doesn't mean that she has to talk to him.

On the radio, the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan starts playing. So, Tulsi and Mihir both remember how the latter had sung the song for the former at their 38th wedding anniversary. In Gayatri's car, the same song plays, and Shobha also recollects how Mihir sang this song for Tulsi at their wedding anniversary party. Noina gets irritated and shuts the radio.

The Viranis reach Surat at Babji Bhai's house. After seeing the tulsi plant in the aangaan, Mihir and Tulsi stop and fold their hands in front of it. Tulsi also starts singing a mantra. Babji and his family come out in aangaan and are happy to see Tulsi singing the mantra.

Meanwhile, Noina and Suchu cross the tulsi plant without folding hands, and this makes Babji upset. He shouts at Noina and tells her to say sorry to tulsi.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in Sunday's episode.