Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 8: Tulsi Agrees To Go To Surat With Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 8

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 8: Today's episode starts with Noina and Tulsi getting orders for saree. While Noina very confidently says that she will be able to do it and tries to put Tulsi down, the latter just listens silently. Tulsi later comes to the exhibition and informs Vaishnavi that in the 10 days they have to make 10 sarees.

Meanwhile, Suchitra tells Noina that she is concerned about her as Tulsi is back. But, Noina says that there's nothing to worry, as Tulsi is back so now Mihir can easily take divorce from her.

At Shanti Niketan, Pari's daughter bumps into Rithik, but she sweetly tells him sorry. Later, Rithik shares an adorable moment with her. Mihir and Noina come home, and the former gets a call from Babji. Mihir gets tensed, but when he picks up the call, Babji reveals that he has called him to give a wedding invitation. Babji tells Mihir that he has to come for the wedding to Surat along with Tulsi.

Everyone gets shocked to hear Babji's demand. Noina acts casually and says that they should tell the truth about Mihir and Tulsi to Babji. But, Gayatri and Shobha tell her that he has an old mindset, and if they want to save their business and house, Mihir has to go to Surat with Tulsi.

Gayatri goes to Angad's house to convince Tulsi to go to Surat along with Mihir. While Tulsi and Gayatri are having a conversation, Rithik comes and says that Tulsi should go only if she wants to.

Later, Tulsi and Rithik share an emotional moment. Tulsi tells Rithik that when she left he wasn't not a kid, but a man, and it was difficult for her to see him in such a situation. Tulsi tells Rithik that whenever there's an issue, he should always to talk to his father.

At Shanti Niketan, Noina is trying to convince Mihir to tell Babji truth about him and Tulsi. But, Gayatri comes and reveals that Tulsi has agreed to go with Mihir.

In the chawl, Tulsi is packing her bags, and Angad tries to stop her from going. But, she tells him that even though she has left Shanti Niketan, it is still her house and she has to save it. Tulsi tells Angad that she is not going for Mihir, but for her kids.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.