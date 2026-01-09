Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 9: Trip Turns Emotional As Tulsi Agrees To Travel To Surat With Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 9: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Friday) begins with Tulsi asserting to her son that her house, Shanti Niketan, still belongs to her. She tries to convince Angad that traveling to Surat for the wedding is not harmful. Meanwhile, Ritik reminds his father Mihir that Tulsi is not coming for him.

The Virani family assumes Tulsi and Mihir will attend the wedding as a couple. Noina agrees but insists on accompanying them to Surat. Initially hesitant, Mihir argues that the local people are orthodox and Noina’s presence may not be suitable. After some discussion, he finally allows her to join the trip.

Ranvijay decides to stay behind but asks his wife, Pari, to go instead. Before leaving, Angad requests Tulsi to call him if she feels uncomfortable. On the journey, as the car stops and Shobha meets her mother, Pari briefly considers joining her but recalls her past behavior, holding herself back.

During the trip to Surat, Ritik and his wife Mitali get into a fight. Ritik asks Parth to stop the car and then drives at high speed, while Tulsi has a heartfelt conversation with Pari’s daughter about why she doesn’t stay at their house, leaving everyone emotional.

Meanwhile, Mihir tries to explain to Noina that they must pretend for the sake of Shanti Niketan. Noina expresses that she’s happy to see Tulsi, believing it will help her divorce case progress.

The episode concludes with the family making a stop and Tulsi interacting with everyone. In the promo, Noina asks Tulsi if she considers her an enemy. Tulsi replies, “I have a standard for my enemies too.” She adds that from the day she entered Mihir’s life, he was never truly her husband. Later, the promo shows Tulsi and Mihir traveling in the same car and being asked to stay in the same room as they pretend to be a couple.