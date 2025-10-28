Baseer Ali Calls Out Salman Khan For Taking No Action Over Remarks Targeting His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'It Is Unfair...'

Television actor and reality show star Baseer Ali was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 along with Nehal Chudasama in a shocking double elimination during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Following his eviction, Baseer has now called out the Bigg Boss makers and host Salman Khan, questioning their silence over offensive comments made by wildcard contestant Malti Chahar inside the house that targeted his sexuality. He also alleged that the makers are being one-sided and biased.

Baseer Ali Questions Salman Khan's Silence Over Remarks Made About His Sexuality

In an interview with Indian Express, Baseer said, "What was Bigg Boss doing about it? It was said on camera, and the clip came out from the Bigg Boss team. What did Salman Khan sir or the makers do about it? Did they not want to address it? Is that fair to me? When I called the contestant quality shit, it was made into a big issue. Farah Khan blasted me for it, and I was looking like the bad guy then."

Baseer Ali Claims He Was Given No Guidance

He added, "Gaurav (Khanna) had made a comment to Amaal that you come from such a reputed family. Pointing towards me, he said, ‘Yeh log toh aise hai, don’t we come from good families?’ Nobody addressed these situations. It is very vident they don’t want to address these things, as it worked for them."

Furthermore, Baseer said that he was given no guidance during his time on the show and felt it was unfair on the part of the makers to disregard everything that was negatively said about him.

Baseer Ali On His Love Angle With Nehal Chudasama

Talking about his 'fake' love angle with Nehal, Baseer said that they are just friends and never crossed any line to be called lovers. He added that whatever they did inside the show was healthy, but the housemates gave it a tag and called it a 'love angle'.

He further mentioned that the makers had shown clips of him lying on Nehal’s lap in the last few weeks, but there was a lot more to their bond than what was portrayed in those clips.

He stated, "When makers have control of the content, they will show what they like and that is what the audience will believe."