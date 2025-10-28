Satish Shah's Wife Madhu, Battling Alzheimer's, Sings Late Husband's Favourite Song With Sonu Nigam At Prayer Meet In Mumbai—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 25, at the age of 74 due to kidney failure, was remembered at a prayer meet held, held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, on Monday (October 27), where his friends, colleagues, and admirers from the film and television fraternity gathered to pay their final respects. Satish's wife, Madhu Shah, who is battling Alzheimer's, also made a rare appearance.

Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Sings Husband's Favourite Song With Sonu Nigam

In a heartfelt video shared by JD Majethia, the producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, on his Instagram handle, Madhu can be seen singing her late husband's favourite song, Tere Mere Sapne, along with singer Sonu Nigam at the prayer meet, leaving everyone emotional. At the beginning, as Sonu started singing, Madhu was seen humming along before joining him in a moving tribute to her husband.

Sharing the video, JD wrote, "Celebrating life of #satishshah was the intention to give him the befitting tribute from Family & friends. His favourite songs chosen over usual bhajans keeping his preference in mind were sung. This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi ‘s last words of the songs are, WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise #satish shah. Hum sang hai …"

Check out the video:

Satish Shah Underwent Kidney Transplant To Take Care Of Wife

Satish's closest friends, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, revealed that Satish chose to undergo kidney transplant so he could take better care of his wife, Madhu, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Satish, made his last appearance in the web series, United Kacche, with Sunil Grover, where he played the role of Jogu Chimanlal Pate.