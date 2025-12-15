 Bigg Boss Telugu 9: This Eliminated Contestant Emerges As Highest-Paid, Check His Earnings
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heading towards its grand finale, and the top five finalists have been confirmed: Kalyan Padala, Thanuja, Emmanuel, Demon Pawan (Pavan), and Sanjana Galrani.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 | Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is inching closer to its grand finale. With every episode, viewers are placing their bets on who might eventually win the season. Over the weekend, the show witnessed the elimination of two contestants, which came as a surprise to many.

On Saturday, Suman Shetty was eliminated from the show. This was followed by actor Bharani Shankar’s eviction on Sunday, announced by host Akkineni Nagarjuna. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is the fact that one of the recently eliminated contestants turned out to be the highest-paid actor of the season.

According to a report by BollywoodShaadis, Bharani was earning Rs 40,000 per day, which amounted to Rs 2.8 lakh per week. He stayed in the house for 42 days, earning a total of Rs 16.8 lakh. As per reports, Bharani has emerged as the highest-paid contestant on the show so far.

After being eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, Bharani penned a heartfelt note for his fans. He took to Instagram to write, "Wins and losses are part of life, but your support is my biggest victory. I walk out with pride, gratitude, and unforgettable memories—all because of you. I promise to carry this love forward and continue giving my best in everything I do (sic)."

The actor further extended his thanks to the fans for showering unconditional love. He added, "Once again, thank you for standing strong with me, for trusting me, and for showering me with unconditional love. This is not the end—it’s just a new beginning, and I hope you’ll continue this journey with me (sic)."

The top five finalists, Kalyan Padala, Thanuja, Emmanuel, Demon Pawan (Pavan), and Sanjana Galrani, have been confirmed for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 grand finale lineup. This follows Suman Shetty and Bharani Shankar's dramatic double eviction during the week of the semi-finals.

