Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch Video

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at the age of 74. Many celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jackie Shroff, and others attended his funeral on Sunday. Rupali, who worked with him in the television show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, was seen getting emotional and crying during the funeral.

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai team was very close to each other, and they used to meet regularly. We are sure everyone is going to miss Indravadan Sarabhai.

Rajesh Kumar Mourns Death Of Satish Shah

Rajesh, who played the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, had posted on Instagram, "This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father… A man full of life n humour. Challenging everything.. Made his name left his mark as an actor… this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai’s family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers (sic)."

Sumeet Raghavan Mourns Death Of Satish Shah

Sumeet, who played the role of Sahil in show, shared a video on Instagram in which he got emotional while talking about Shah's demise. He captioned the video as, "Love you satish kaka.. Love you dad... We all love you and miss you indu..narad muniiiii.. (sic)."

While Rupali has not shared anything on social media yet, the above video of her crying proves that she is going to miss Shah a lot.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai aired on STAR One from November 1, 2004 to April 16, 2006. Later, season 2 of the show was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar from May 15 to July 17, 2017.